BCH rules out possible adoption of Bitcoin in Honduras

The Central Bank of Honduras (BCH)spoke before the latest news about the possible adoption of the Bitcoin as legal tender in the country, ensuring that at the moment in the territory it is not regulated.

“the bitcoin is a financial asset that exists virtually (also known as cryptocurrency, cryptoactive or cryptocurrency), which at the moment in our country is not regulated and in most countries do not have the status of legal tender,” the banking institution said in a statement.

“It is important to remember what was established in the communications of January 19, 2018, January 17, 2020 and June 11, 2021, in which it was reported that the BCH does not supervise or guarantee the operations carried out with cryptocurrencies as means of payment in the national territory, so any transaction carried out with this type of virtual assets is under the responsibility and risk of those who carry it out, ”adds the document.

However the BCH reiterated that “considering the importance of adopting technological innovation for offering payment and financial services, it continues with the conceptual, technical and legal study and analysis to determine the feasibility of issuing a digital currency of central bank (Central Bank Digital Currency -CBDC-, for its acronym in English) that has the characteristic of being recognized as currency”.