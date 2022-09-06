BCNatal, symbol of the new era of maternal-fetal medicine

Much of the quality of life that a person will be able to enjoy throughout their lives is gestated in the womb. That is why prenatal life is a fundamental stage for the development of the different components of the human body. However, around…





Much of the quality of life that a person will be able to enjoy throughout their lives is gestated in the womb. That is why prenatal life is a fundamental stage for the development of the different components of the human body. However, around 2-3% of pregnancies show some important problem that can affect the fetus directly or indirectly, and around 10-15% will require some type of care.

It is estimated that between 7-10% of newborns arrive in the world with low birth weight. The most serious cases affect 0.5%. Despite the fact that in recent decades there have been important advances in the medical management of these children, there is still much to be done, taking into account that the mortality rates in these patients are still high, beyond 25%. They are babies who, at the moment, cannot be provided with optimal results, so very precise solutions must be thought of to improve their quality of life.

Therefore, reducing the prevalence and severity of different ailments that can develop in adults related to neurological, cardiovascular and pulmonary consequences of prenatal origin is one of the main objectives of maternal-fetal medicine.

In the face of high complexity, it is essential to have a very high resolution diagnostic capacity. This is achieved thanks to monographic units made up of specialists dedicated to the in-depth study of fetal pathology, with high precision for both diagnosis and treatment. This is precisely what the BCNatal Fetal Medicine Research Center offers, an internationally recognized university and multidisciplinary research center in fetal and perinatal medicine, linked to the Hospitals Clínic and Sant Joan de Deu, and the University of Barcelona.





Reference in fetal medicine

The main mission of this center, currently considered an important international benchmark, is to identify methods of diagnosis and early treatment of diseases of prenatal origin that have an impact on childhood and adult life.

Dr. Eduard Gratacós, current director of the BCNatal Fetal Medicine Research Center, has been the promoter of the Fetal and Perinatal Medicine research group, having managed over the years to consolidate a scientific research model of excellence based on efficiency, multidisciplinarity and innovation.

The center has a high translational capacity thanks to a multidisciplinary team made up of around 450 professionals. Among them, doctors specializing in fetal medicine, cardiology, neurodevelopment and reproductive medicine, as well as experts in biology, pharmacy, bioengineering, epidemiology and statistics.

