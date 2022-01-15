Among the most common ailments that can affect everyone, from time to time, there is dryness of the eyes and mouth. These are annoying problems, which can lead to other ailments, such as itching or abrasions. Generally the cause of dry eyes or mouth is easily identified and resolved. For example, we may feel too dry in the house. This occurs especially in winter when domestic heating lowers the humidity of the air. Even smoking can have dry mouth among its many harmful consequences. To solve this problem we can resort to remedies such as humidifiers or artificial tears.

But in some cases, dry eyes and mouth can have a much more serious origin. In fact, there is a disease that has just this as its most recognizable symptom. Let’s see what it is.

Be careful because always dry eyes and mouth could be symptoms of this disease that mainly affects middle-aged women

But what disease are we talking about? This is Sjögren’s syndrome, a little known autoimmune disease, but not particularly rare. People with Sjögren’s syndrome suffer from a dysfunction of the lacrimal and salivary glands, which leads to dryness. This disease has a particular feature: it is much more frequent in women than in men. It affects women up to 20 times more often than men. Middle-aged women are particularly affected. So be careful because always dry eyes and mouth could be symptoms of this disease that mainly affects middle-aged women.

It can be associated with joint or vascular disorders

Dry eyes and dry mouth are the most characteristic symptoms of Sjögren’s syndrome, but in reality they are not the only ones. This disease is in fact often associated with other disorders. In particular, those suffering from Sjögren’s syndrome can also have joint or vascular problems. We are talking for example of arthritis, or asthenia, that is generalized weakness, but also of vasculitis or problems with peripheral circulation.

If we have any suspicions, let’s go to a doctor

Dry eyes and mouth are often a transient problem that is resolved quickly, perhaps with the help of artificial tears or environmental humidifiers. But this does not mean that we should underestimate this problem. In case of doubts, or symptoms that we cannot explain or that last for a long time, it is always imperative to contact a doctor, who will be able to make an accurate diagnosis and suggest a correct therapy.

