Be careful because eating this very common food often could increase the risk of diabetes in addition to cholesterol

In Italy, about 3 million people are battling diabetes. In addition, according to some research, at least 1.5 million live with the disease without knowing it. These are certainly not numbers to be overlooked.

When it comes to diabetes and its antechamber, hyperglycemia, we must necessarily talk about diet and nutrition. This is one of the cases in which prevention and treatment pass through our eating habits. There are many indications about which foods it is best not to eat to keep blood sugar at bay and prevent diabetes. Among these, however, the egg often does not appear. But let’s be careful because eating this very common food could increase the risk of diabetes in addition to bad cholesterol. While the harmful role of eggs in cases of high cholesterol is well known, we know much less about its effects on blood sugar and diabetes.

Research sheds light on a new potential for diabetes

The relationship between excessive consumption of eggs, cholesterol and cardiovascular disease has long been cleared of customs. The implications of eggs in the risk of developing type II diabetes are different. To shed light on the affair, a team of doctors and researchers who analyzed a series of data collected from about 40 previous searches. Following the analysis, the researchers concluded that excessive egg consumption could increase the risk of diabetes. Furthermore, the same research found that the risk of diabetes for egg eaters appears to be even greater than the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The news that eggs could carry cardiovascular disease has been somewhat disproved by the aforementioned research. Often, even if you eat 7 a week, the risks of getting sick would remain the same.

According to the research results, the egg is a potential diabetes prevention hazard. This does not mean that we must completely eliminate it from our tables. However, researchers strongly advise against eating one a day. A balanced consumption is a maximum of 3 eggs per week. Instead, for those already suffering from high blood sugar or diabetes, the recommended eggs drop to 2 per week. Although eggs also have important nutrients, such as proteins, folate and B vitamins, by reducing their consumption we can keep blood sugar and cholesterol under control.

