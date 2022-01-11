Our body, to stay healthy, needs a series of fundamental nutrients. The intake of these elements support our body and its proper functioning.

For example, we know that vitamins are essential for our well-being. Vitamin A could protect eyesight, Vitamin C could strengthen the immune system and Vitamin B would play a fundamental role in metabolism.

Excess or deficiency of these substances could lead to negative consequences for our health. In fact, strange weakness and sudden headaches could be due to excess of this indispensable vitamin.

The importance of minerals

Not only vitamins, but also mineral salts play a very important role for our well-being. We are talking about inorganic substances that we normally take in through food and water. This is why eating healthy and wholesome foods is the best weapon to stay healthy.

Some mineral salts could be essential for the proper functioning of the organs, while others, such as calcium, would strengthen bones and teeth.

A very important mineral for our health is potassium. It is defined as a macro-element because it is present in our organism in high quantities.

Its function would be mainly to facilitate muscle contraction (including heart muscle), maintain constant pressure, reduce the risk of kidney stones, etc.

In short, a real fundamental element for our body.

Be careful, because poor concentration and muscle aches could be due to the lack of this important mineral for health

Just like with vitamins, potassium deficiency would also cause some problems. In fact, be careful because poor concentration and muscle pain could be due to the lack of this mineral important for health.

Potassium deficiency could cause many ailments. For example, excessive physical and mental fatigue, cramps and muscle weakness. We do not underestimate other signs such as: nausea, drowsiness, states of confusion and problems with the heartbeat.

The guidelines indicated by the World Health Organization suggest to consume about 3.5 grams of potassium daily. Of course, let’s always contact your doctor for further information and we advise, as always, never to take personal initiatives.

We can find this mineral mainly in foods of plant origin: bananas, avocados, kiwis, spinach, artichokes, dried legumes, endive, fennel, etc.

We pay attention to cooking methods, because potassium is easily dispersed in water. We therefore prefer steam cooking. Or we use a pressure cooker which significantly reduces preparation time.

