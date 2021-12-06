In 2020 in Italy at least 6 out of 10 citizens received a medical prescription for one or more drugs. To say it is the National Report on the use of AIFA drugs. This reveals that a good chunk of Italians buy and use drugs. But is this use always totally aware?

In the past we have covered the possible side effects of using statins. Today, however, we are going to deepen another topic always linked to the correct use of a very common medicine. In fact, we should be careful because these very common foods could counteract the effects of drugs with levothyroxine on the thyroid.

What is hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is the condition where the thyroid gland produces insufficient doses of thyroid hormones. These are essential for the balance of the organism. In fact, this pathology causes the metabolism to slow down and can lead to other health problems. To avoid all this, thyroid drugs are used.

These contain a substance called levothyroxine. It compensates for the deficiency of thyroid hormones and therefore helps the body function properly. In fact, it should be taken once a day one hour before meals, therefore on an empty stomach. But let’s see together how and why some foods can counteract their effects.

Be careful because these very common foods could counteract the effects of drugs with levothyroxine on the thyroid

In the past, the only fruit guilty of interfering with the proper functioning of levothyroxine and statins was grapefruit. In the form of juice or eaten in its entirety, it is capable of increasing both the level of statins and the effects of drugs on the thyroid gland.

Today, in addition to realizing that interference can come from any citrus fruit, the list of fruits has expanded. Some types of fruit are accused of inhibiting the absorption of many drugs. Among these we find kiwi, apple and exotic fruits such as papaya. According to studies, plant waste is like a sponge that interferes with the effective absorption of the drug by the body. For this reason, doctors advise not to take fruit or citrus fruits in the 3 hours after or before taking the drugs.

But back to thyroid medications, levothyroxine would also interfere with soybean meal, cottonseed meal, walnuts, kale and broccoli, sweet potatoes, and other dietary fiber. The intake of such foods may lead to the need to change the dosage by the doctor. For this reason it is good to let yourself be advised and ask for clarification about the right foods to consume during the treatment.