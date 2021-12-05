Sleeping is a real pleasure. When we return home after a long day of work, in fact, all we dream of is a little rest. A hot shower, a satisfying dinner and then a long restaurant sleep to help recharge our batteries for the next day. And this, for many people, seems to be very simple. There are in fact some who manage to fall asleep at the speed of light, as soon as they rest their head on the pillow. Others, however, do not have this great luck. And therefore they tend not to sleep the right hours to recharge their energy or, in any case, to have a restless and not very relaxed sleep.

Be careful because this tasty drink that we all love in the evening could be the cause of an uneasy sleep

The causes of a poorly relaxed and distressing sleep can be many. And in this case, if we find ourselves in the description just made, we should speak to our trusted doctor. In fact, certainly there is a reason and together with an expert it will be easier to identify it, so as to quickly resolve the situation. There are, then, other things we can do and some little secrets to put into practice that mainly concern nutrition. In fact, perhaps not many people know this, but the foods and drinks we choose to take before bed can definitely make a difference in our sleep.

The food we should avoid if we really want to have restful sleep

Already in our previous article, for example, we had indicated a food that could help our sleep, having an almost sedative function. But there are other foods and drinks that we should avoid, always under medical advice, to sleep better. As the Veronesi Foundation explains, in fact, if we want to sleep really well we should be careful about what we eat during the last hours of the day. And this especially concerns people who are getting older and older. To ensure a restful sleep, among the drinks we should leave alone we find hot chocolate.

In fact, among the foods that the Veronesi Foundation indicates as enemies of sleep, we find precisely the chocolate and cocoa, present in this drink, which could contain exciting substances. So, let’s be careful because this tasty drink that we all love in the evening could be the cause of an uneasy sleep. Therefore, let’s talk to our doctor if we usually consume hot chocolate before going to sleep. And let’s try to understand if this could be one of the causes of our unrefreshing sleep.

