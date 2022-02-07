Be careful because those who take gastroprotectors could develop these side effects

In case of stomach pain, or other problems related to the gastrointestinal tract, attention should be paid to nutrition, as repeated several times on our pages.

However, in some circumstances, it could happen that the onset of these problems is due to other factors. In fact, there are several pathologies related to this symptom that are often treated with particular drugs called “gastroprotectors”.

In this article, therefore, we will analyze in detail the benefits and contraindications of these drugs that have revolutionized the way to treat certain intestinal disorders.

What are gastroprotectors?

Gastroprotectors are drugs that aim to protect the gastric mucosa and counteract the secretion of hydrochloric acid. Thanks to them, in fact, it is possible to counteract gastric and duodenal ulcers, gastrointestinal bleeding or gastroesophageal reflux, without resorting to surgery. According to their function, therefore, they are generally distinguished:

inhibitors and neutralizers of stomach acid secretion;

protectors of the gastro duodenal mucosa.

However, care should be taken as those taking gastroprotectors could develop these side effects

The National Institute of Health, in some studies, warns that gastroprotective drugs could generate various undesirable effects. These include, for example, constipation, meteorism, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, which tend to disappear with the suspension of the drug.

Much more serious side effects, on the other hand, could appear in case of prolonged therapy with these drugs. In the case of acid secretion inhibitors, for example, the following could be found:

lung and gastrointestinal infections;

an increased risk of fractures, due to calcium malabsorption;

kidney changes;

a higher risk of developing signs of dementia;

decreased absorption of micronutrients, such as iron, vitamin B12 and calcium, into the blood;

an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

It should be emphasized, however, that the true frequency of these side effects is not yet certain, due to the lack of adequate controls. Other gastroprotectors, particularly H2 histamine receptor antagonists, on the other hand, could cause impotence and gynecomastia (breast growth in men).

The Humanitas Institute also warns that care should be taken because those who take gastroprotectors for a long time could also increase the risk of mortality. Therefore, it is very important to follow this type of therapy for limited periods of time, or in cycles, respecting the indications of your doctor.

