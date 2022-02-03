The cervical is one of those hated ailments that can affect us at any moment, even if we are bursting with health. It is a typical ailment of the modern world, in which everyone, from students to workers to senior citizens, tends to spend many hours a day in front of a screen. It is in fact a wrong posture that is the first cause of pain in the neck and shoulder area, in addition to sudden movements. But sometimes we assume the wrong posture not only during the day, but also at night. And this risks making the pain worse.

Poor posture at night can make the problem worse

At night we spend many hours in the same position and this can worsen various ailments we suffer from. Anyone with knee or back problems, for example, knows it well. But cervical sufferers should also pay attention to the posture they assume during the night. Furthermore, the pillow we use could affect the well-being of our body. Let’s see why.

Be careful, cervical sufferers should not sleep in this position or they may risk making the pain worse

The neck should not be kept in an unnatural position for several hours at a time during the night. This is why experts advise not to sleep on your stomach if possible. This position, in fact, forces us to keep the neck turned to the side. If we take it for a long time for many hours, as happens precisely at night, this position can risk worsening our neck pain by stretching the muscles in the wrong way. So beware, cervical sufferers should not sleep on their stomachs, or they could risk making the pain worse. But the pillow used is also important.

Pay attention to the pillow

The first rule to give relief to our neck is to keep it in the correct position, that is, aligned with the spine. But a pillow that is too high could keep the neck too high above the spine. In the morning we will wake up with a terrible stiff neck. It would therefore be advisable to use a thinner pillow.

Let’s remember the good posture during the day

But the only real solution to remedy the cervical is to assume a better posture during the day, especially when we are at the desk. Here is a trick to remind us to stand up with our backs: let’s put a note on the phone, which every hour reminds us to assume a good posture. It is certain that we will find ourselves hunched over with the shoulders, with the neck bent forward and with clenched teeth. Very wrong: the alarm on the phone will remind us to stand up straight and relax the muscles.

If we have decided to change the pillow and we don’t know what to do with the old one, let’s not throw it away, because we can reuse it at home in many ways.