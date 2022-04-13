Be careful if he calls you on 918220515, it’s a scam

Most of the times we receive the call from 918220515, the person speaking claims to represent Vodafone. His modus operandi is based on threatening the client if he is not satisfied with his new rate, reform, etc. They generally warn the customer that their monthly bill will increase, in most cases around 20 euros, and that if you don’t want to have problems of breach of contract or being registered in the supposed black lines of non-payment, you must accept the increase. In addition, they claim previously notified by your company’s app.

During the last week calls have been reported from this number claiming to represent various companies with which the client has contracted a service, generally operators or electricity companies. They can change the company they claim to belong to, from Vodafone to Naturgy , but they always demand payment for the fare increase. This is yet another phone scam.

On the other hand, there have also been calls from this number (918220515) claiming to belong to Naturgy. In this case, the most common strategy is to offer a big discount on monthly bill, so they will proceed to ask you for your bank details to supposedly charge you a smaller amount. It is common for them to insist and also threaten the client with penalties if they do not register their data. It is vital not to fall for the trap and block the number, if possible.

To take precautions

If you receive a call with the above characteristics, the ideal is to report it to the company they claim to represent so that they can take action. Do not trust any call that requires you personal and, above all, bank details, by phone. Finally, it is not strange that you then receive another call from the supposed competition offering you a better rate, in most cases it is the same scammers. Remember that these scams are not new, and the companies have previously warned about other modalities.

🚨 If they call you saying that we are going to raise your fee to €22 immediately, HANG UP. They pretend to be our operators and, if you don’t agree, they promise to put you in ”a file” so that the OCU will make sure that other operators call you. It’s a scam, don’t bite! – Vodafone Spain (@vodafone_es) April 28, 2021

Vodafone, Naturgy or Amazon have already recently pointed out that they do not operate directly by phoneAt least not with such sensitive data. Thus, the OCU states that the new rates must be notified by text, either in a letter or by email. In addition, the new contract cannot be implemented directly, and has a period to cancel. You know, if they call you from 91 822 95 15, don’t even answer directly.