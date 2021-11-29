be careful, if this happens to you it is cloned

Many Italians will have happened to find Postepay or the cloned credit card. Here’s how to figure it out and what to do in case of cloning

Every day many Italians are victims of scams that mainly concern the cloning credit cards or Postepay.

The cloning of Postepay or credit card can take place both online or at the ATM. In both cases, a criminal manages to create a real duplicate of the card and steal money as if it were his own.

But how do we know if our card has been cloned? Let’s see it together.

Postepay cloned? Here’s how to figure it out

When a bank hands over a credit card or Swiss Post its cards, the customer is given some services and protection systems as the SMS notification of payments electronic devices, the key that generates one-time passwords to access the current account as well as the user code and the Password or Pin. Obviously all this data must be secret. You must then carefully and frequently check your account statement and the movement list.

If we find that our credit card has been cloned, the first thing to do is block the card. To do this, just look for the contacts of your institution and call for assistance. The second step is to file a complaint against unknown persons, also because it is the basis on which the request for reimbursement to the bank is based.

The Carabinieri have disclosed some tips on safe shopping. The first tip concerns the Online shopping: never provide i data of your credit card by phone. On the Internet, however, you need to make sure that your payment is protected by adequate security system such as SSL (Secure Socket Layer) and SET (Secure Electronic Transaction).

Then, as mentioned, always check the statement of account and the list of transactions and pay close attention especially if small numbers disappear every time; never lose sight of the person to whom you give the card to make a transaction and check that the POS used for the “swipe” is no different than usual.

Always with regard to online purchases, you must always check that the salesperson not only virtual, but also “real”, checking the contacts, addresses of the registered and administrative offices as well as the regular registration in the Register of Companies.