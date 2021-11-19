Unfortunately, sometimes our state of health requires us to make sacrifices at the table. All of us should pay attention to the diet and not to overdo it with foods that are too rich or contain substances that are not really healthy. Anyone who has had a precise diagnosis, however, must be especially careful.

Among the most common disorders in the Italian population are those of the thyroid gland. Proper functioning of the thyroid is essential for our body, as this gland secretes hormones that regulate metabolic processes in our body. But if we suffer from thyroid problems, unfortunately not everything is allowed at the table. In particular, there are some vegetables that we should not consume in too large quantities. Let’s see what it is.

Be careful, if we have thyroid problems we should limit the consumption of these winter vegetables

But what vegetables are we talking about? These are cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. These vegetables are part of the large brassicaceae family, also called cruciferous. These are very common vegetables in Mediterranean countries, which over the centuries have been selected to produce a great variety of plant foods.

A large number of vegetables belong to this large vegetable family, which are abundant in winter. Not just kale, broccoli and cauliflower, but also Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kohlrabi, turnip greens, and even mustard and radishes.

Be careful, if we have thyroid problems we should limit the consumption of these winter vegetables. Let’s see why.

These vegetables contain goitrogens

Brassicaceae are a source of goitrogens, ie substances that ‘lazy’ the thyroid, with negative consequences on iodine metabolism. Those who already suffer from hypothyroidism, therefore, should pay attention to the quantities of brassicas introduced in the diet.

Another food that can have the same effect is soy. This does not mean that those with thyroid problems should avoid brassicas and soy completely, only that they should not exceed the quantities. In case of doubts about the best diet for those suffering from thyroid problems, it is always imperative to contact a trusted doctor. But there are also foods that are good for the thyroid.

Foods recommended for hypothyroidism sufferers

Those suffering from hypothyroidism, that is a ‘lazy’ thyroid, could benefit by enriching the diet with certain foods. In particular, foods rich in iodine such as fish, crustaceans and sea molluscs and those rich in selenium, such as Brazil nuts, are recommended.

But there is another very common disorder among Italians: the feared reflux. Here is an insight into which foods should be included in the diet to combat reflux.