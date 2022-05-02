Be careful, if you don’t get enough vitamin A you could risk serious health problems: here are which ones

A significant vitamin A deficiency could compromise our well-being without realizing it. This is why it is important to take it.

It doesn’t matter that you are approaching summer: vitamin A is one of those vitamins that knows no season. Indeed, we could say that it is not important for just one season, but for all of them. Yes, because it is rich in many properties that can benefit any area of ​​our body without realizing it.

We can affirm, without a shadow of a doubt, that it is important to have a good feast of vitamin A. This is true both for those who have never been interested in the issue and for those who, on the other hand, are particularly attentive to their health. In fact, we must never let our guard down as recent events have shown us. Although vitamins are often perceived as a very small contribution to our health, in reality this is not the case. Vitamins are the basis of our physical and mental health and support them in a silent and latent way.

And luckily we have no excuses: vitamin A can be found in foods we eat at the table, but also in specific supplements. Speaking of supplements, we point out how those concerning vitamin D can be a risk factor if taken with some medicines. On the contrary, however, among the many foods rich in vitamin A there are oat flakes, which are a panacea for our health that has always been ignored. Having said that, we know better about vitamin A and all the consequences that could arise from its excessive or deficient presence.

All the properties of vitamin A that hardly anyone knows

Let’s start by saying that vitamin A is essential for the physiological function of ours immune system along with other vitamins. It is no coincidence, in fact, that those infected with Covid are strongly advised to take a lot of vitamin A. Furthermore, thanks to the same and other elements, it is possible to maintain a level of capacity of the view normal. But it is equally of equal importance to the health of our hair, nails and skin. One more reason, this, which could induce aesthetic maniacs to make a large supply of it. Other than that, it is useful for cardiovascular health, for bone growth as well as for their strengthening over the years. Finally, it also has important capacity against cancer and necessary for the growth and health of the teeth.

Where can it be found?

In addition to commercially available supplements, where they mostly have many vitamins in a single capsule, vitamin A is available in many foods. For example, let’s talk about asparagus, liver, lettuce, artichokes and artichokes. But also in the oat bran, as well as in cereals, milk, butter, cheese, eggs, apricots and carrots. Then: tomatoes, watermelon, berries. However, however, a great contribution is also made by the cooking method. To better understand, many of its properties are lost when the aforementioned foods are cooked. Consequently, the ideal would be to consume all the foods listed above raw, or after a short cooking duration.

What happens in case of excess and deficiency of this vitamin?

An excess of vitamin A would result very nervous, tachycardia and tremors, but they can also occur damage to the liver and spleen. However, a further important absence of the same can cause quite a few hair problems. Let’s talk about alteration of the sebaceous glands, presence of dandruff, dryness and thickening of the scalp. But that’s not all. If very little vitamin A is consumed, they can occur vision problems and an increased vulnerability to infections. Indeed, pregnant women can also compromise the health of their baby or child. Finally, its deficiency could also anticipate Alzheimer’s disease.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for consulting a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.