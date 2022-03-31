Be careful if you have a security camera of this brand, the recorded videos have been leaked

Security cameras for our homes can be very useful by allowing us to see what is happening in our house at all times and from anywhere, however can be a double edged sword. If the companies that manufacture them are not a little careful, hackers could access the private recordings of thousands of users. And that’s what happened to Wyze Cam.

According to a recent report from bleeping computera major security flaw in Wyze Cam allowed various hackers access stored video for their security cameras. But that’s not the worst, the company was warned and has not fixed the serious error for years. Also, it appears that the Wyze Cam v1, which was released in 2017, will never be patched and will remain vulnerable.

A vulnerability in Wyze Cam security cameras allows unauthenticated remote access to videos and images stored on local memory cards and has remained unfixed for nearly three years. The bug allowed remote users to access the contents of the camera’s SD card through a web server without the need for authentication.

But the error does not end here, this security flaw allowed remote access to the SD card of the cameras, so if you had used an SD card that you already had at home with personal files and data, these may also have been leaked. All the files on the card were available.

Bitdefender researchers informed the company of three vulnerabilities. It took Wyze six months to fix one, 21 months to fix another, and just under two years to fix the SD card bug.

It is a very important security camera company, so the data of millions of users is compromised. Already in 2019 the same company suffered another security breach massive by not protecting the databases of its users stored on its servers, which caused the data of 2.4 million users to be leaked.

A Wyze camera security breach has led to a large amount of personal data being leaked from over 2.4 million users. TwelveSecurity, which detected the breach, says it has never seen such a serious breach before.

Undoubtedly, this is very relevant information, so If you have one of these cameras, we recommend updating it as soon as possible.. And in case you have the Wyze Cam v1, our recommendation is that you change your security camera.

