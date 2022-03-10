Knowing our body and understanding the way it communicates is fundamental. Only in this way, in fact, could we really try to take care of our health, paying attention to every signal. Learning about the symptoms, which could occur in the case of various pathologies, and knowing how to recognize some can certainly be useful. Of course, we don’t have to diagnose ourselves. When we recognize some signs that seem suspicious to us, the only thing to do is to contact our trusted doctor. But surely a base from which to start can be useful to many of us.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), let’s get to know this disease better and let’s see its manifestations

The first step to get to know our body is to understand how it communicates. To understand the meaning of the different signals, as already pointed out, we should also know the different pathologies that we might face. And, in this case, we will explain in detail the symptoms that could be encountered if systemic lupus erythematosus (known by the acronym SLE) should arise. It is the Humanitas experts who present it in a detailed and precise way. In this case, we are talking about a disease that mainly affects women, especially those ranging from 15 to 40 years. However, it is a connective tissue pathology. Usually, Lupus presents with cutaneous erythematous manifestations, problems with being in the light, mucous membranes and involvement of different systems.

Be careful not to take hair loss and fatigue lightly because in this case they could be the prelude to a serious pathology

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) occurs in several forms. There may be systemic ones, which manifest themselves through unmotivated fatigue and episodes of fever. We can then find joint symptoms, with arthritis and arthralgia or kidney, with nephrotic or nephritic syndrome. We may also experience drops in concentration or bouts of psychosis or epilepsy if the central nervous system is involved. And again, if we talk about skin signs, we start from hair loss to erythematous lesions in the areas of the body that are exposed to the sun. Therefore, be careful not to take hair loss, fever, fatigue and all the other signs we have just indicated lightly.

Of course, we should only be alarmed if we notice most of them. If they were isolated, they could easily be connected to much lighter situations. In order to have concrete answers, therefore, the best thing to do will be to discuss with your trusted doctor. Only an expert, after an individual visit, will be able to dispel our doubts.

