A nosebleed is generally a bit of a shocking event that can depend on many factors.

In children, for example, it can happen due to the fragility of the capillaries, a characteristic characteristic of that age. In adults and the elderly, on the other hand, it can derive from situations of another nature, more or less serious.

Here’s what to do when the problem occurs

Let’s start by saying that, to stop the epistaxis, or nosebleed, the fastest way to act would be to perform a lateral pressure against the nasal septum. To do this, it will be necessary to dab the affected part. If these types of events are very frequent, however, it will be better to consult a doctor and evaluate the situation.

What can this situation depend on?

This phenomenon is especially common among children and adolescents. The reasons why this happens can be so many and some of them are even very trivial.

We are talking, for example, of blowing the nose with too much force or excessive dryness of the nasal mucous membranes. The latter, in particular, is an event that occurs mainly in winter, due to the excessively dry air present in the heated rooms.

Furthermore, the epistaxis could also depend on trauma, hypertensive crisis, coagulation disorders or other problems. In adults and the elderly, however, it could also happen due to the intake of anticoagulant or antiplatelet drugs.

Be careful not to underestimate the loss of nosebleeds because it could be the antechamber of these diseases

In particular, however, losing a nosebleed can also depend on more serious problems. It could occur, for example, in the case of arterial hypertension. In addition, about this, let’s not forget that these are the normal blood pressure values ​​in order not to risk stroke and heart disease.

Here are some of the diseases that can cause the problem

Nosebleed may also be associated with colds, flu, rhinitis, or more serious illnesses. The Humanitas Research Hospital website, in fact, points out that nasal polyposis, whooping cough, liver cirrhosis and atherosclerosis can also cause this problem.

Therefore it is important to be careful not to underestimate the loss of nosebleeds, because it could be the antechamber of these diseases.

We also remember that to stop the epistaxis, cold compresses to be used locally or even nasal swabs could also be useful. In general, however, if this symptom were to recur frequently and persistently, it will be very important to contact a doctor, who will assess the situation.