Be careful, the latest WhatsApp scam impersonates the app’s official support to steal your data

On WhatsApp, fake accounts impersonating Technical Support continue to proliferate, although here at Andro4all we will help you identify them so that no one steals your money or your personal data.

They keep growing dangers on-line and we continue to inform reliably to try to lend you a hand and that you can protect yourselves before any hackermafia or any malicious user can impersonate you or steal your personal data.

This time, moreover, it is a rather important problem because affects the most used messaging service in our markets and probably globally, which obviously is none other than WhatsAppon whose platform they are proliferating fake accounts trying to impersonate tech support to get our credentials and data.

The news has transcended how not in WABetaInfo, where the most important leakers of the WhatsApp universe affirmed that we have beware of any message from a suspicious accountalso helping us to find out which verified accounts are true and what would be a fake dangerous.

Fake WhatsApp accounts continue to proliferate trying to steal our payment details or confidential information, so we are going to help you identify with an image where we should look for the verification badge.

These accounts have been reported in communities such as Reddit or Discord, where some users are uploading screenshots indicating that they pretend to be the official support of the Meta service trying to steal some personal information of the robbed user, such as security codes or PINs, details of our credit card and the like.

In fact, the false accounts are not that they are not too worked eitherbecause they simply configure a very particular name and profile photo that would imitate a fake verified badge, although going to significant volumes of attacks the truth is that there are always some people who end up falling in the trap.

Be that as it may, finding out if a verified account is real or fake is not that complicated, so We are going to help you identify them thanks to the following screenshot from a real support account and the fake one:

As you can see, to the left in the fake account the verification badge is on the profile picture and not to the right of the username, that would be correct place. This badge will always be displayed on the right next to the name of the account or contact, so if you see it in another place you can already begin to doubt of the interlocutor in question.

The excuses used, moreover, are usually always the same, such as avoid cancellation of our WhatsApp account or themes of this style, so remember that nor WhatsApp other services directly request personal details or information about our credit cards or payment accounts.

Remember that neither WhatsApp nor any other service of this type will ask you for your payment details or personal information, so be suspicious of anyone who asks you for details of this type in an Internet chat… Be careful!

As we say, keep in mind that WhatsApp will not ask you for money or confidential data, so any such message will surely be malicious and you must flee immediately without revealing any information. Besides, it would be ideal that you block the fake account and report it denouncing directly on WhatsApp from the same account information, so that service moderators can suspend it as soon as possible.

To be completed, attacks in which malicious users they get some data from us beforehand and do not supplant WhatsApp support, but a family member or friend, so be that as it may always be careful with anyone who asks you for payment details or personal information in a chat and directly through social platforms on the Internet.

