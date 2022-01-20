Vitamins are one of the key nutrients that you need to get into your diet. Mainly present in less processed foods, both of vegetable and animal origin, vitamins must however be taken in the right quantities. Vitamin deficiencies were once very common due to too poor or unbalanced diets. Today, however, also due to the sometimes excessive use of supplements, the opposite problem is also common, that is the excess of vitamins, or hypervitaminosis, which involves some vitamins in particular. And there is one that, if present in our body in excessive quantities, can cause various problems. Let’s see which ones.

Be careful, this vitamin is good for you but if it is in excess it can cause high blood pressure and thyroid problems

But what vitamin are we talking about? This is vitamin E, or tocopherol. Vitamin E is essential for the proper functioning of our body. It has antioxidant properties, and therefore helps our cells to stay functioning longer. It would also promote cancer prevention and protect our body from the harmful effects of pollutants and cigarette smoke. But be careful, because there is a risk of taking it in too high quantities.

Because there is a risk of hypervitaminosis

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin. Fat-soluble vitamins accumulate in our body, especially in the liver, and are not easily excreted. This is why with these vitamins you can run the risk of hypervitaminosis, that is to have too high a concentration in our body, which can lead to a sort of vitamin poisoning. So be careful, this vitamin is good for you, but if it is in excess it can cause high blood pressure and thyroid problems.

Unlike fat-soluble vitamins, water-soluble vitamins, on the other hand, do not accumulate in the body, and in case of excessive intake, they are eliminated in the urine.

Beware of excesses of vitamin E

Since vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin, we can run the risk of hypervitaminosis.

In particular, an excess of vitamin E can result in an increase in pressure on the body. This could be especially dangerous for people who already have high blood pressure.

In addition, too much vitamin E can negatively affect the thyroid by inhibiting the production of hormones. Not only that, an excess of vitamin E can also have less easily identifiable symptoms, such as tiredness, exhaustion, or gastrointestinal disturbances such as nausea or vomiting.

Also for this reason, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before taking any vitamin supplement.

Another supplement we need to watch out for is that of iron. If we take iron supplements it is in fact not recommended to drink this very common drink.