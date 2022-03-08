be careful to check the bag well

When you go to the grocery store and get the salad in a bag, you have to be very careful about the bag. Here are what to check.

Vegetables are a fundamental food in the diet of each of us. Contains a lot of fiber, a lot of water, as well as vitamins and minerals. It is natural food, which comes from nature, able to give us everything we need as substances, keep us hydrated and promote digestion.

There are people who love to eat dishes of salad as if there was no tomorrow, who, on the other hand, can’t stand it. In any case, any nutritionist and any expert will recommend eating at least three servings of vegetables a day. Often, you don’t have the time or don’t really want to pick up fresh produce and make complicated salads and, therefore, just go to the supermarket and get the salad in a bag. Ready and already washed.

It is very convenient because you just have to put it in a bowl and season it as you like. Everything is ready in a minute. But are we really sure what we buy? In the case of the salad in a bag, for example, you must always pay close attention to the bag.

Salad in a bag: what to check in the bag

From continuous analyzes of pre-packaged products, experts have deduced that a salad that is ready and presented in the supermarket in its bag is safe. In the companies that prepare it, there are very strict controls and it is actually washed before packaging. However, there can still be drawbacks.

When you approach the vegetable sector and decide to get a couple of ready-made packs of salad, be careful what you get. The first thing you need to check is that it isn’t there air inside the bag. If there is air it means that something has gone wrong and that there are bacteria inside. Certainly there was a thermal shock or a rush of air that allowed these small microorganisms to find their habitat.

Also, always pay attention to the packaging date and expiration date. These products do not last very long and the bacterial load grows in a short time. Make sure you buy a package with a safe date, by which you will certainly be able to consume the product.