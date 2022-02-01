Be careful to eat tomatoes every day: this is what happens if …

The tomato, the real protagonist of the cuisine in Italy, does not actually come from this country of ours, but from Central America. It was the Spaniard Hernan Cortes, who picked some of these plants in Mexico and introduced them to European crops. In Italy it spread immediately and above all in the southern regions. Initially, it was thought to be a poisonous plant and only later was it used in cooking and finally introduced into the Mediterranean diet.
Can we eat tomatoes every day?
Tomato is a vegetable rich in nutritional properties and should be eaten safely every day. Not only is it made up of 95% water and has a very low calorie intake of about 18 calories, making it a very suitable food for low-calorie diets, but its greatest strength lies in the vitamin C of about 13.7mg per 100 gr of product, and also from the vitamin K of about 11.3%. It also contains many lycopenes, folates, vitamins E and Vitamin A.
It is precisely the latter, the lycopenes that make this vegetable a precious ally against the decay of cells and also protect us from cancer diseases. The tomato, as we mentioned above, if eaten often hydrates our body and improves general well-being, preventing various diseases.
Other benefits for those who eat tomatoes every day, should be seen in the health of the bones, eyesight, blood pressure and digestive system, where we notice less constipation problems and even less muscle cramps thanks to the potassium contained in it.
When to pay attention to eating tomatoes?
Tomatoes don’t have many contraindications and can be eaten every day. However, care must be taken if you suffer from allergies to nickel or solanaceae, which are also found in peppers, potatoes and aubergines. It is also better to moderate consumption in case of gastritis or irritable bowel syndrome, as it can contribute to irritate the gastrointestinal system more.