Be careful to eat tomatoes every day: this is what happens if …

It is precisely the latter, the lycopenes that make this vegetable a precious ally against the decay of cells and also protect us from cancer diseases. The tomato, as we mentioned above, if eaten often hydrates our body and improves general well-being, preventing various diseases.

Other benefits for those who eat tomatoes every day, should be seen in the health of the bones, eyesight, blood pressure and digestive system, where we notice less constipation problems and even less muscle cramps thanks to the potassium contained in it.

When to pay attention to eating tomatoes?

Tomatoes don’t have many contraindications and can be eaten every day. However, care must be taken if you suffer from allergies to nickel or solanaceae, which are also found in peppers, potatoes and aubergines. It is also better to moderate consumption in case of gastritis or irritable bowel syndrome, as it can contribute to irritate the gastrointestinal system more.

