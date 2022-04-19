Be careful when installing Windows 11: this update is fake

The only requirements that Microsoft asks to be able to install the new version of its operating system is to be the owner of Windows 10, and also that our computer meets a set of minimum requirements. Although we can easily find these requirements on the Internet, the American company itself has a platform that tells us quickly and very conveniently if we meet them.

This Microsoft web tool is nothing more than a portal that we can access and that will measure the compatibility of our system with TPM 2.0, which is a secure chip found on the motherboards of our computers. Obviously, this page that we tell you is completely safe and if we tell ourselves to use it and to check the compatibility from here, we will not have any type of problem. However, we must be careful when accessing it, since if we make a mistake we could be in serious danger.

Without Windows 11, but with dangerous malware

A portal has appeared on the Internet that completely simulates this Microsoft tool. When I say that it simulates, it is that, if we don’t look closely, it is very easy to think that it is the same website. As you can see in the image, the page has all the buttons that the Microsoft page would have at the top of the screen, as well as the same photo that appears on the cover within the compatibility tool. The only difference is that what we will have will be a button that indicates “Download now”, but as you can imagine if we press what we will obtain will not be Windows 11.