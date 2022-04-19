Be careful when installing Windows 11: this update is fake
The only requirements that Microsoft asks to be able to install the new version of its operating system is to be the owner of Windows 10, and also that our computer meets a set of minimum requirements. Although we can easily find these requirements on the Internet, the American company itself has a platform that tells us quickly and very conveniently if we meet them.
This Microsoft web tool is nothing more than a portal that we can access and that will measure the compatibility of our system with TPM 2.0, which is a secure chip found on the motherboards of our computers. Obviously, this page that we tell you is completely safe and if we tell ourselves to use it and to check the compatibility from here, we will not have any type of problem. However, we must be careful when accessing it, since if we make a mistake we could be in serious danger.
Without Windows 11, but with dangerous malware
A portal has appeared on the Internet that completely simulates this Microsoft tool. When I say that it simulates, it is that, if we don’t look closely, it is very easy to think that it is the same website. As you can see in the image, the page has all the buttons that the Microsoft page would have at the top of the screen, as well as the same photo that appears on the cover within the compatibility tool. The only difference is that what we will have will be a button that indicates “Download now”, but as you can imagine if we press what we will obtain will not be Windows 11.
If we click on the aforementioned download button, what we will obtain will be an ISO with the name of Windows 11. This image will contain an executable with the name of “Windows 11 setup” (as you can see, everything seems to be very legal until the end) and this will obviously be the trigger for the malware contained in the download. If we decided to run it, we would be dumping a temporary file on our computer that would have serious consequences for the teamboth at the level of its operation and at the level of the security of the information that we have inside.
The most dangerous thing that this malware will do is establish some security exceptions in Windows Defender, in addition to uninstalling all kinds of antivirus or security products that we may have installed on our computer and that can detect any type of malicious behavior on our computer. This will make it practically impossible to realize what is happening, and in the meantime the malware will be accessing all the information with impunity that we have stored in our computer, browsers and, if that were not enough, in our wallets.
Security advice
Any type of update on our computer can pose a serious danger to its well-being, and obviously this danger is much greater if it is the same operating system as this one. The fact that Microsoft made its Windows 11 totally free is very appealing, as it brings with it a number of improvements to its interface, applications, and video game performance.
If you have decided to update your computer to this new Microsoft operating system, and you have already verified that your hardware meets all the necessary requirements for it, we recommend that you always go to an official source for download and installation. If you want to go directly to the page that the company has enabled for it, you just have to go to this link.