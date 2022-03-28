be careful where we keep it, we can ruin the heart and brain

Mobile phone: be careful where to keep it! Novice health effects are varied. Let’s find out the risks together.

Smartphones have become our inseparable friends. Everywhere we turn we find someone on the phone. In the car, while walking, even to a dinner at a restaurant in the company of friends. People just take pictures, videos, talk, post. You share everything and more, but behind a screen. The use of the mobile phone is almost immeasurable and technological progress, by now, allows us to do anything with it.

One of the main problems regarding this issue is the debate, always on, on the effects to which we all expose ourselves by making excessive and prolonged use of them, which in the long run negatively affect our physical and mental health. The risks are many and we tend to underestimate them. The devices themselves are safe, but the underlying problem is their use. Let’s go a little deeper than the dangers we all expose ourselves to.

Cell phone: health risks

Technology is making great strides, but not everything that glitters is gold. When it comes to smartphones, there have been numerous latest generation models that could interfere with defibrillators and pacemakers. Research published in “Pacing and Clinical Electrophysiology “, of‘Higher Institute of Health. Experts, in fact, advise to keep the mobile phone (which has a magnet) at a safe distance from medical devices (10 cm) which could also deactivate and prevent their correct functioning, in case of emergency.

However, those who use it excessively are more at risk of contracting some problems such as neuroma of the acoustic nerve. A benign tumor that affects a nerve in the skull and may cause you to experience buzzing or decreased hearing. In general, it is good to take some precautions. Balanced adjustment of the volume of the smartphone is particularly suitable. Another caution lies in avoiding being in contact with it too much. Better to keep it away from the body. When you go to sleep it would be advisable to turn it off and even keep it in another room.