Be careful with this Elden Ring item, it will reduce your health while in inventory

We continue with the tips and guides for Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest release that has broken all studio records on its release day; some data that do not stop increasing with the passing of the hours.

Yesterday we showed you how to get the map fragments, and this time I am going to talk about an object that is as useful as it is treacherous, I will tell you how to get it and what to do with it instantly. Once we reach the Storm Castle and we have met Margit, one of the main bosses, she will look like Melina again in a Grace, she will talk to us and give us the option to go to Lost Grace Table; also known as the Round Table. Said place will be neutral and free of battles, a place to rest, buy spells and improve our weapons. In addition to feeling the comforting hugs of Fia.

Fast! Check your inventory in Elden Ring and consume this item

Among all the characters, each one more varied, we will not find Fia, a kind woman who will offer us a warm hug. It is highly recommended to accept to receive your blessingbut be careful, while it is in the inventory will permanently reduce your life. For this reason, it is preferable to use it instantly, receiving poise as a bonus. Remember to talk to her again when you need her, give her a hug and she will give you the blessing again.