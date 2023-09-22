“Be careful, your canary is dying” Know the main symptoms of prostate

It is common for men to have health problems after the age of 50. prostate relatedThat is why we present the most common symptoms to be alert about this disease.

The size of the prostate increases with age and this growth can cause health problems. According to data from Dr. Mauricio López of the Virgen de la Salud University Hospital in Toledo, About 50% of men are over the age of 50 and 90% of men are between 70 and 80 years of age Have a non-cancerous growth in the prostate.

Despite this prevalence, many men do not attend regular consultations with urologists, which can lead to late diagnosis and additional complications. Some of the most common prostate-related complications include:

benign prostatic hyperplasia (HBP): This is the most common problem and is characterized by an enlarged prostate, which can cause urinary problems such as frequent urination. It is estimated that 8 out of 10 men develop BPH, and the risk is higher if there is a family history of the condition.

prostatitis: Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate tissue and usually affects men 35 years of age and older. The most common cause is bacterial or viral infection.

prostate cancer: BPH can progress to prostate cancer. It is one of the most common types of cancer in men, but it can be prevented and treated if detected early.

symptoms of prostate problems

Some symptoms that may indicate problems associated with this disease include blockages Urine flow, difficulty starting to urinate, dribbling after urinating, urgent need to urinate, weak urine flow, feeling of full bladder after urinating, and frequent urination, especially at night, If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to consult a urologist to avoid future complications.

Additionally, there are risk factors that can increase your chances of developing BPH, such as age, family history of prostate problems, and obesity. To prevent prostate problems, It is advisable to maintain a healthy diet, low in fat and rich in fruits and vegetables, and supplement it with physical exercise., according to the Mayo Clinic. These habits can help reduce the risk of developing problems, including cancer.