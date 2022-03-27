Be sincere! Toni Costa spoke about the beginning of his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán

UNITED STATES – Less than a month ago, Tony Coast was encouraged to confirm his new romance with Evelyn Beltran. After nine months separated from Adamari Lopez, with whom he had a relationship for ten years, the dancer confirmed what many already thought. And it is that, in the view of the users, the breakup was due to infidelity on her part.

Recently, the Zumba instructor gave an interesting interview in which he did not hesitate to open his heart. To the surprise of many viewers, the choreographer decided to talk about his new girlfriend, addressing very personal issues. In addition, he wanted to clarify several points in which, in his opinion, things have not been completely clear.

Toni Costa cleared up some doubts about her new relationship

During an interview for ‘Red Hot‘, Tony Coast He explained that the Mexican influencer, who is now his partner, had nothing to do with his breakup. “She did not get into my relationship and I did not get into hers,” were the words of the native of Valencia with which he dispelled the rumors that the presenter’s followers handle.

“I met Evelyn in a class in August and we started dating in September. She had been single for five months because the separation was at the end of April, “she added. “She didn’t get into my relationship because I didn’t even know her and I didn’t get into her relationship because she was already separated when we started dating,” the Spaniard insisted.

On the other hand, Tony Coast revealed that her daughter, Alaia, is aware of his new relationship. She explained that, although she knows that her father already has someone, he has not yet met the Mexican in person, since he considers that the time is not yet. He also assured that she will find a way for both of them to have a good connection.



