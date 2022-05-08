Beach and sunset for a surprise appearance!

This is the kind of photos that are rare! This Friday, May 6, 2022, Kylie Jenner and her companion Travis Scott appeared entwined in several photos posted by the star and mother on her Instagram account. A proof of love that surprised Internet users as the two lovebirds do not often appear together.

It is in front of a sublime sunset that the lovers, who became parents for the second time last February, posed in each other’s arms. The rapper was shirtless, wearing simple jeans baggy blue. The boss of cosmetics sported a tight white dress almost transparent. While Kylie put her arms on the singer’s shoulders, he held his partner at waist level for a result that was as beautiful as it was sensual (see slideshow). The young star of the Kardashian family added in comment the emojis white heart, butterfly and sunset. A few hours later, Kylie again posted photos on this same beach. She appeared there this time alone. “Love like a sunset” could we read in the comments. The young woman chained the exits noticed after appearing in a wedding dress in a contemporary way, signed by Virgil Abloh, during the last Met Gala.

Everything seems to be going well for the couple, who have been dating since the middle of 2017. Five years during which they gave…

Read more

Read also

Meghan Markle: Surprise appearance, the first since the announcement of her miscarriage

Diam’s: Her last surprise appearance with her husband, in the middle of Ramadan

Prince Harry plays cowboy in Texas: surprise appearance, far from Meghan and children