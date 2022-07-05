Beach bodies: salads, chicken and… croissants? This is how Angelina Jolie or Madonna take care of themselves in summer

That the famous have their own theories Sometimes the sea of ​​extravagant, about how to take care of yourself, be it your hair or your face, is a fact. As it is that they also take action in the matter when it comes to preparing for the summer… and to stay during the holidays.

The bikini test it is democratic and the ‘celebrities’ also suffer, of course. For this reason, although some follow a healthy diet all year round, on vacation they reinforce their diets, or they change them, to stay throughout the summer.

If we follow the statements on social networks of many celebrities, we will discover that seasonal vegetables, fruit and baked fish They are basic in their summer diet. Some, like Angelina Jolie, they do not deprive themselves of eating croissants, or pizzas, like madonna from time to time. Sandra Bullock ‘peca’ in the form of a cup of cold milk with cereals and Millie Bobby Brown vanilla ice cream supper

Some extravagant, others very logical and healthy, these are the eating patterns (and some whims) that celebrities follow on vacation more like curiosity than to copy them (that’s what experts in Nutrition…).

GTR ONLINE Angelina Jolie, of croissants and mozzarella Angelina Jolie pays tribute to France and Italy in its summer food. He says he has a croissant for breakfast and mozzarella and tomatoes for lunch, washed down with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. At night, their menu consists of sautéed chicken with lime juice.

GTR ONLINE Uma Thurman, between chicken, salmon and melon The ‘Kill Bill’ actress He confesses that he usually eats a green salad with roast chicken or salmon at noon and, for dinner, only melon (it is clear that he does not know the Spanish proverb). The star admits that, in addition, she grants herself a little treat in the form of coconut and oatmeal sweets.