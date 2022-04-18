Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch united by “Funny Girl” | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) — For her third birthday, Beanie Feldstein was asked what theme she wanted her party to be, and the answer was obvious to her: “Funny Girl.”
Even at such a young age, Feldstein was a super fan of the musical. She was blasting the cast album and watching the movie starring Barbra Streisand about comedian Fanny Brice, who rose to fame with the Ziegfeld Follies revue theater company at the turn of the last century.
“I thought you could go to Party City and buy a Barbra Streisand balloon as Fanny Brice, just like you could buy an Elmo balloon,” Feldstein said. “They were the same to me. He didn’t understand the difference: ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Elmo and ‘Funny Girl’. It was my favourite.”
A few decades later, Feldstein is not only in the first Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” but stars in it. And she feels as full as a huge balloon at a birthday party.
“It’s a bit incomprehensible. People ask me how I feel and I say I don’t know. I can’t think about it much or I’ll just explode,’” she said before another day of rehearsals and acting.
The bittersweet comedy “Funny Girl” tells the story of a simple Jewish girl from New York in the 1920s who made the transition from burlesque to the Broadway stage despite criticism for not being a conventional beauty.
Joining Feldstein as her mother Rosie Brice is five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, who despite being from a different generation also grew up singing the songs from “Funny Girl” with her mother.
“I feel like I’ve come home because this music is my childhood, it’s my connection to my parents. It’s very moving,” Lynch said.
Fanny is one of the most difficult roles to play in musical theatre, requiring singing ability, a sense of humor and a fearless charm. Perhaps that’s why she hadn’t been staged on Broadway since Streisand starred there in 1964 before winning an Oscar for the 1968 film version.
The impressive music, which includes such Jule Styne-penned gems as “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People,” is accompanied by Bob Merrill’s playful lyrics: “I got 36 expressions !/Sweet as pie to tough as leather” (“I have 36 expressions!/Sweet as a pie to hard as leather”), Fanny sings. “And that’s six expressions more than all them Barrymores put together” (“And those are six expressions more than all the Barrymores put together,” she says, referring to Drew Barrymore’s acting ancestors).
“Musical theater went through such an incredible time when it first came on the scene with ‘Showboat,’” said Lynch. “There was a very fertile, exciting and beautiful time of musical theater and ‘Funny Girl’ is right in the middle of all of that. Nobody does that anymore. It was definitely the end of an era, and I’m so glad we’re celebrating it.”
“Funny Girl” is a musical that also celebrates the weirdos, the wackos, and the misfits. Fanny considers herself “a bagel on a plate full of onion rolls,” but that doesn’t stop her from becoming an unstoppable, unstoppable force.
“Someone from the cast came up to me yesterday and said, ‘You make me proud to be a bagel.’ That got me really excited and she got really excited when she said it,” says Feldstein.
“Whether it’s body type, height, sexual identity, gender identity, whatever, sometimes in our society it tends to make us feel like we don’t belong or that we’re different, especially in this industry,” she added.
The setting co-stars Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes, under the direction of Michael Mayer. Isobel Lennart’s original libretto was updated by Harvey Fierstein.
The show, currently in its preview performances, officially opens on April 24 at the August Wilson Theater.
Feldstein, who acted in the films “Booksmart” (“The night of the nerds”) and “Lady Bird”, made his Broadway debut in 2017 in the production of “Hello, Dolly!” Directed by Bette Midler.
“I feel incredibly lucky because as a young Jewish woman who wanted to act and make people laugh and sing, my first experience on Broadway was with Bette Midler. And now my second is ‘Funny Girl,’” she said.
If she loved Fanny’s energy in the first half of the musical, the grown-up Feldstein has a new appreciation for the second half, which explores the doomed relationship of Fanny and her husband, gambler Nick Arnstein.
“The joy of doing it as an adult has been really falling in love with the second act because I think as a child, I was so in awe of her thirst and her hunger and her commitment to herself and her self-confidence,” she said. “But the second act was completely over my head. She didn’t get it. I couldn’t be moved.”
“Now as an adult and as someone who has experienced love and is loving and older, I find the second half of the show to be really moving.”
This new appreciation is also felt by Lynch, who said she has begun to recognize her character’s strong and comforting love.
“As a child, I really related to all the characters, I sang all the songs. But now I see Rosie Brice in a deeper way, as quite an advocate mother. I love how unconditional it is. She is not sentimental; she goes straight to the point. But boy is she fierce when it comes to the people she loves,” she noted.
With rehearsals during the day and performances at night, both women actresses work long hours.
“I always say that when I’m doing theater I live like a nun,” Feldstein said. “It’s my whole world. It’s from head to toe.”
Lynch agreed, but couldn’t resist making a joke: “I always say that when I do theater, I live like a monk.”
