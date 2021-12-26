Beans in the Juve version, in Cremona has turned

TURIN – To argue that the Nicolò Fagioli that we are admiring in action in the Cremonese could also be very convenient for Massimiliano Allegri’s current Juventus, well, it risks being a bit too simplistic, perhaps even banal. Risky. It is certain, however, that one cannot help but appreciate the great work that the former Juventus player is doing with Cremonese. He has become an absolute protagonist, an almost immovable pillar in midfield and every now and then a gollettino also realizes it, demonstrating how decisive it can be. Goals and assists at home against Crotone, Friday 10 December; equalizer in the direct match against Benevento in October; in September even a goal – Fagioli’s first in Serie B – against Parma and specifically against his former team-mate Gigi Buffon (“I had him as a partner for two years, it was wonderful to be able to train with him because he gives you advice , he is number one and everyone’s idol “, the young midfielder later commented).

Look at the gallery At home and in the family (with some exceptions): Juventus’ Christmas

But beyond the count of goals, it is the personality and character of Fagioli that strike the attention, combined with objective qualities. Those qualities that, already in 2018, induced the then Juventus coach Allegri to publicly lose his balance and spend himself in praise («We have a player from 2001, who is Fagioli, who is a pleasure to watch. He has the right timing, he knows how to unmark himself, when and how to pass the ball. Not all the years come out like thisthe”). But also those qualities that in the last two seasons spent in Juventus have remained clouded as a result of the most varied causes and contributing causes. To the point that the growth process that had been so early and so promisingly started has come to a halt. Neither Maurizio Sarri nor Andrea Pirlo, in fact, fully involved the Italian player in their projects to the point that this summer Allegri agreed with the Juventus market manager Federico Cherubini on the fact that it could be a good and right thing to “free” Fagioli and allow him to reset a whole series of situations, get back into the game, try to be the protagonist and take the field continuously. Needless to say, when the hypothesis of shooting Fagioli alla Cremonese by Fabio Pecchia came up, everyone thought that this could be the ideal solution. It is because Pecchia had already coached and launched Fagioli as a Juventus Under 23 coach. Unconditional esteem, trust (to the point that Pecchia has repeatedly approached Fagioli with Jorginho to explain that his “light” body does not necessarily have to be considered as an obstacle or a limitation).

On the same topic Bonucci and the good wishes that the Juventus unleashed: is it good or bad? Juventus

Needless to say, in fact, the results are being seen. Fagioli is putting on a show, to the delight of Allegri himself who is sure that the boy can make a further leap in quality and would be happy to welcome him back into the big group that, by contract, he will also train for the next three seasons. «Allegri told me that I could play in front of the defense, how I had to move and dictate the times. I hope it’s just a goodbye with Juventus: I’ve always got on well with Allegri and I consider him an excellent coach», Fagioli’s greeting to Juventus. The Piacenza midfielder moved to Cremonese on loan. For the moment he is completely focused on the promotion goal in Serie A, then he would not disdain a return to the base (the first time in black and white dates back to 2015). He would find two, perhaps three points of reference: “Bonucci and Chiellini were the senators. Off the pitch, however, I have an excellent relationship with Morata and his family “. And who knows, maybe he would also find Luca Zanimacchia, another Juventus loan that is doing very well in the red and gray.