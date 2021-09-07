Beard fashion 2021: the latest trends inspired by stars

“The beard is back in fashion again in 2021: here are the latest trends inspired by the stars.”

In recent months, the beard has returned to being the protagonist of men’s style trends: during the lockdownin fact, many Italians have chosen to let them grow, and it seems that the trend has also involved many stars of the show. Let’s find out what are the main trends in terms of fashion and beard, inspired, during this 2021, by the styles of the most loved celebrities in the world of entertainment.

Uncultivated, corporate or finished? Everyone has their own beard

In 2020 there was a real one boom from men who have decided to grow a beard, especially during the first months of lockdown. Accomplices the closures of barbers e hairstylist, this trend has made itself felt more and more: from those who have dedicated themselves to do-it-yourself taking care of it scrupulously in the smallest details to those who have aimed at a more scruffy look with an unkempt beard, the selfie published on the web have portrayed beards of all types and colors. Beard care products are also increasingly popular among male consumers: the so-called beard-care, in fact, it is dictating the style rules of many VIPs loved by the public. How to have a flawless beard? First of all by following some useful insights to grow your beard as you want, stimulating hair growth and respecting the skin. Then thinking about the style you want to follow, always taking into account the shape of the face and the trends of the moment: the beard at the hipster for example, it is no longer in fashion as in past years, which is why it is better to focus on the so-called beard “corporate“(Perfect if you have a well distributed and homogeneous hair on the face) or on a very defined and well-groomed beard.

Why is a beard so popular?

According to the data, the beard seems to be a peculiarity of the male gender very popular with women; in fact, the latest research reveals that 65% of them find men with a well-groomed beard fascinating, while 28% prefer a look more structured with a semi-full beard. The reason is that the manicured beard gives the idea of ​​a mature and reliable man, who takes care of his own look and also of personal hygiene. And it is no coincidence that some VIPs have made their beard a real sign of recognition: in this regard we could not fail to mention beloved celebrities such as Jason Momoa, David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio, together with Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves and of course George Clooney.