Bearish Break-Out Risk Below $ 35

With the breakout of a critical support positioned in the $ 38 area, Polkadot is now in a markedly bearish channel, which could extend the breakout of the last trading sessions to the main support level of $ 30 already in the short term.

The month of November 2021 for Polkadot

Polkadot (DOT) is preparing to close the month of November 2021 with a sharp decline, after hitting highs that suggested the creation of a long and lasting bullish channel.

Since opening in the $ 42 area, already in the first week of the month Polkadot had started a rally up to $ 50 or more, and then retraced a first time in the $ 45 area and a second time around $ 40.

However, the actual bearish break-out dates back to November 26, 2021, when the price broke through the support of $ 38 to go below $ 35.

This afternoon, at 16:05, Polkadot is trading at $ 35.86, up + 5.48%. The last 24-hour lows hit $ 32.43 while the daily highs are $ 36.78.

DOT price predictions

To avoid extending the bearish breakout further, Polkadot (DOT) should avoid approaching the $ 35 and $ 32 support levels.

Considering that Friday’s sell-off (-11% for Polkadot) must be placed in a global context and can be blamed on investor panic over the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the bearish trend could now continue to retreat, as seems to be showing the daily chart today.

To ensure the alteration of the current bearish channel, however, Polkadot should at least try to get back around the $ 40 price level, which now represents solid resistance.

From here, once the support area at 35 and 38 dollars is secured, the price of Polkadot could consolidate and challenge the resistance at 44 dollars and then the next one at 45.6 dollars.

On the other hand, as mentioned above, a drop below 32 dollars would pave the way for an extension of the bearish trend with the final target represented by 30 dollars.

A further decline would result in a return to lows of more than two months.

