A particular moment for the international stock markets which have reached a point where a directional phase could start. In which direction? It is not yet defined. In recent days, our Research Department had made recommendations on 2 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari that can go up and 1 that can go down, but today a negative opinion is expressed on a very widespread big cap among investors.

Here is the judgment: bearish trend and overvaluation for Poste Italiane. The graphs and calculations on the budget items of the last 4 years make us feel pessimistic and not a little.

Let’s proceed step by step.

Italian post (MIL: PST) closed the session on February 4 at 11.194 euros, down by 6.24% compared to the previous session. Over the course of the year 2021, the stock hit a low of 7,727 and a high of 12,534.

Summary budget analysis

The company capitalizes on the stock market 14.6 billion euros. The detachment of a dividend of around 5% per year is expected (at current price levels) over the next 3 years.

The recommendations of the other analysts (11 reviews) estimate the achievement of a target price in the 13.71 euro area, with an undervaluation of around 20%. Our calculations, on the other hand, lead to a target price of 8.50, with a current and hypothetical overvaluation of around 25%.

Bearish trend and overvaluation for Poste Italiane and now things could also get bad

What are our price predictions for the year just started?

Area of ​​minimum 10.05 / 11.19;

area of ​​maximum 14.15 / 15.45.

18% probability that it will return below last year’s lows (7,727).

This forecast will remain valid until a monthly close of less than 10.90 occurs. In this case, the long-term trend could crack “very heavily”.

The investment strategy

Until there is a weekly close above 12.12, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​10.30 and then 9.77 and then 8.15 euros. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 12.04. The operative advice is to keep the Shorts.

As usual we will proceed step by step.