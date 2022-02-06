Bearish trend and overvaluation for Poste Italiane and now things could also get bad

by

A particular moment for the international stock markets which have reached a point where a directional phase could start. In which direction? It is not yet defined. In recent days, our Research Department had made recommendations on 2 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari that can go up and 1 that can go down, but today a negative opinion is expressed on a very widespread big cap among investors.

Here is the judgment: bearish trend and overvaluation for Poste Italiane. The graphs and calculations on the budget items of the last 4 years make us feel pessimistic and not a little.

Let’s proceed step by step.

Italian post (MIL: PST) closed the session on February 4 at 11.194 euros, down by 6.24% compared to the previous session. Over the course of the year 2021, the stock hit a low of 7,727 and a high of 12,534.

Summary budget analysis

The company capitalizes on the stock market 14.6 billion euros. The detachment of a dividend of around 5% per year is expected (at current price levels) over the next 3 years.

The recommendations of the other analysts (11 reviews) estimate the achievement of a target price in the 13.71 euro area, with an undervaluation of around 20%. Our calculations, on the other hand, lead to a target price of 8.50, with a current and hypothetical overvaluation of around 25%.

Bearish trend and overvaluation for Poste Italiane and now things could also get bad

What are our price predictions for the year just started?

Area of ​​minimum 10.05 / 11.19;

area of ​​maximum 14.15 / 15.45.

18% probability that it will return below last year’s lows (7,727).

This forecast will remain valid until a monthly close of less than 10.90 occurs. In this case, the long-term trend could crack “very heavily”.

The investment strategy

Until there is a weekly close above 12.12, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​10.30 and then 9.77 and then 8.15 euros. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 12.04. The operative advice is to keep the Shorts.

As usual we will proceed step by step.

(We remind you to carefully read the warnings regarding this article and the author’s responsibilities, which can be consulted HERE”)

Source link

Leave a Comment