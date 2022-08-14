“Beast”: a family against a lion an engaging thriller – Reviews

When it comes to non-animated lion movies, Hollywood has us severely neglected. Outside of the entertaining 2020 movie Roguewith Megan Fox – a film that did not reach theaters -, to find a good survival movie against African giant cats we have to go back to 1996 with the excellent Clawsin which Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas faced off against a pair of ravenous felines in late-19th-century Africa.

Beast, the new film by the director of Everestthe icelandic Baltasar KormakurIt doesn’t quite measure up to that great ’90s movie, but it has enough to satisfy anyone looking for an enjoyable story of a duel between man and nature.

The story follows Nate Samuels (Idris Elbe), a doctor trying to mend his relationship with his daughters Mare (Ilyana Halley) and Nora (leah jeffries) after the death of his wife through a trip to South Africa to explore a nature reserve led by his friend Martin (Sharlto Copley). However, during an expedition the group discovers that a man-eating lion has entered the reserve and has begun hunting them.

Kormákur presents almost all the action scenes or those of suspense before a moment of terror in long uninterrupted takes, a decision that gives him mixed results: in some sequences such as the one of the first discovery of the lion victims, the camera gives the impression of stalking the protagonists like an invisible predator, which considerably increases the tension of the scene.

But there are some sequences where the device feels arbitrarily implemented and where the long takes don’t add anything that couldn’t have been achieved with more traditional editing. Kind of reminiscent of the long takes in some of the fights in the last airbender by M. Night Shyamalan, where it seemed obvious that the actors had to wait for the camera to settle before moving on with the action.

Still, the script Ryan Engle and Kormákur’s direction are solid, and the variety of situations is surprisingly large for a film that doesn’t take place in too many locations. The story is economical and efficient, with a few moments of slight Hollywood ridiculousness – like the ending – to give it some spice.

The leading lion is also a good achievement, apart from the occasional scene where it is very obvious that it is a digital creature. The fact that the film takes place primarily at night helps to mask the artificiality of the computerized feline.

Idris Elba and the rest of the cast do a quality job, although a few moments where the film relaxes the tension to focus on the family drama feel a bit clunky and unpolished, with some dream sequences feeling out of place. .

But overall, Beast it satisfies with good acting, decent effects and an engaging story.

Qualification: 3/5

BEAST

Original title: Beast

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur

Written by Ryan Engle

Produced by Baltasar Kormakur, james lopez Y Will Packer

edit by Jay Rabinowitz

Direction of photography by Philippe Rousselot

soundtrack composed by Steven Price

Cast: Idris Elbe, Ilyana Halley, leah jeffries, Sharlto Copley, Anzor German, Mel Jarnson, Billy Gallagher, Dorian Hedgewood