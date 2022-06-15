Beasts Awaken Reveals Optimus Prime Maximal and Bumblebe’s New Skin

MADRID, June 15. (CultureLeisure) –

The powerful ones autobots and the fearsome Decepticons they will cross paths again Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Transformers: The Awakening of the beasts). And even though the ninth installment in the franchise won’t hit theaters for another year, in June 2023a new leak has revealed the appearance that Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will wear.

It has been the AllSpark.com website that has published a concept art of the film that will bring to the big screen the iconic 90s Beast Wars seriesshows the updated design with which Optimus Primal, the Maximal version of Optimus Prime, as well as Bumblebee will appear.

In the image published by the media and that has been replicated by multiple accounts In social networks, it can be seen that the aspect with which the legendary leader of the Autobots will appear in the film is almost a faithful reproduction of his counterpart in the animated series. And not only in terms of its imposing primate appearance, but in the details, since in addition to using a virtually identical color tonealso includes the iconic cannons of the character in the arms.

On the contrary, at first glance, bumblebee’s design doesn’t seem to show any change and its appearance is perfectly recognizable for fans of the franchise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Reveals “Optimus Primal” Visual in Collectible Art pic.twitter.com/lTrPckNKv9

— Full Pop (@FullPopcompany) June 13, 2022

Though few details are known from Transformers: Rise of the Beast, the film directed by Steven Caple Jr will lead to a new trilogy, the tape will be placed in the brooklyn city and will follow two individuals who will be involved in an ancient conflict. One in which three different factions of the emblematic alien robots.

And as revealed by the film’s producer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura a few months ago, the story will take place in 1994. In other words, chronologically it will take place seven years after the events that occurred in Bumblebee, the prequel starring the charismatic yellow robot and Hailee Steinfeld and which premiered in 2018.

The synopsis of the film is as follows:Recovering the action and the show that first captivated viewers around the world 14 years ago with the original transformersTransformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a adventure in the 90s and will feature the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons at the battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons“.

the character of Optimus Prime will once again be crucial plot of the new installmentsince it will explain how his bond with the human race arose.