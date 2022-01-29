beat Collins in two sets

The world number one and hostess wins 6-3, 7-6 (2): it is the third career Slam for the 25-year-old from Ipswich

Ashleigh Barty triumphs to Australian Open 2022. In Melbourne, the world number one and hostess wins the final against Danielle Collinsbeaten with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (2): for the 25-year-old it is the third Slam in her career after the successes at Roland Garros in 2019 and at Wimbledon in 2021. First knockout in a final act of a Major, instead , for the American, who can however console herself by entering the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

After 44 years, an Australian wins the home Slam: Ashleigh Barty, in fact, wins the Australian Open at the end of a perfect ride. The number one in the world triumphs thanks to incredible numbers: zero sets lost and only three breaks collected, two of which in the final won against Danielle Collins with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (2). You break a fast that had lasted since 1978, when Christine O’Neil she triumphed in two sets over Betsy Nagelsen and with an almost identical score: 6-3, 7-6 (3). Barty starts strong, even if she is the first in the WTA ranking to have to cancel the first break point: she keeps the serve and then snatches it from the American, flying to 5-2 first and 6-3 then. At the beginning of the second set, however, Collins begins to force with the backhand and puts the 25-year-old from Ipswich in difficulty, who after having lost only once the service in the whole tournament yields the bar twice and goes down 1-5.

Right at this moment, however, the number one in the world comes out: double break and 5-5, for a match that returns to a draw. Collins and Barty no longer risk it and so it goes to the tie-break, dominated by the Australian. Immediately 4-0, a double break that allows her to remove the last remaining certainties of the American.

At the first match point, Ashleigh Barty made no mistake and closed at 6-3, 7-6 (2), triumphing for the first time at the Australian Open and for the third time in a Grand Slam after Roland Garros won in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 . The run-up of Danielle Collins, on the other hand, stops at the most beautiful, who collapses in the first final in a Major but can console herself with a mighty leap forward in the ranking Wta: it will, in fact, be number 10 in the world.

DOUBLE MEN: AUSSIE TRIUMPH OF THE “SPECIAL K”

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the season. In an all-Australian final the ‘Special K’, as they called them as a junior, beat fellow countrymen Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell with a score of 7-5, 6-4.