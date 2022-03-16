Beat Dark Souls: Remastered by throwing excrement at the final bosses

The titles of Dark Souls They are largely characterized by offering a considerable challenge to the players and a series of tools so that they can face the fiercest confrontations following their own strategy. This freedom when facing boss battles encourages some players to put their creativity to the test and set themselves the most peculiar challenges. However, the last thing we expected to see is a speedrunner who manages to overcome all the bosses of Dark Souls: Remastered using balls of droppings as a throwing weapon (goes Kotaku). We leave you below with the full video:

The speedrunner in question is LilAggy, a player largely known for setting record times in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In an attempt to get a new record, the same user decided to overcome the remastering of the first Dark Souls making use of the object known as dung feet (Bosta cake in Spanish). To give you an idea for those of you who are not entirely familiar with FromSoftware’s game, the Dough Cake is a throwable object that deals damage to enemies with a fatal toxic state. However, it should be noted that it is a double-edged sword since it in turn poisons the player’s character, being a somewhat useless object if it is not used properly.

A feat completed in seven and a half hours

LilAggy completed her feat in just seven and a half hours thanks to following a very clear strategy: throw Dung Cakes without stopping and dodge the attacks of the bosses to cause them a slow but deadly poison. That yes, it should be noted that the speedrunner do not use the mentioned object throughout the course of the game and at certain times use other tools to defeat and avoid common enemiesall with the aim of reaching the clashes against the bosses without complications.