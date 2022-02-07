Beat Feuz gold in the descent at the Beijing Olympics ahead of Clarey and Mayer. Paris off the podium – Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

No medals for the Azzurri in Yanqing’s free. Innerhofer exits after a few seconds. A feat of the French Clarey, silver at the age of 41.

Beat Feuz won the Olympic descent of the Beijing Games, the Swiss took bronze four years ago in Korea and silver in the super-G. It confirms a eternal champion able to always place the shot when it counts (a world title in the free in St. Moritz 2017 and two other bronzes in Beaver Creek and Cortina). Feuz was the greatest performer of the new track The Rock in Yanqing full of blind curves and changes in slopes, it took a hair on the stomach to face it, Dominik Paris said. The blue has a lot to sell, but it wasn’t enough to grab a medal, he finished sixth. The only consolation was seeing his friend Feuz triumph.

The other feat of the day was silver by Johan Clarey only a tenth from Feuz. The Frenchman is 41 years old, he made his World Cup debut in 2003 and has never won a race despite having climbed the podium nine times, at his fourth Olympics he finds the treasure he had been waiting for a lifetime by becoming the oldest medalist of the Games in the downhill. Third was the Olympic champion from Sochi, Matthias Mayer, who was the first ad

Many struggled, including Vincent Kriechmayr, reigning world champion of the discipline (that’s who). a challenge always at the limit, on a technical track that does not forgive the slightest mistake. Also pays the big favorite of the eve Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (5) who had impressed in the tests. Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend (who came out in the first heat of the giant) came from the victories of Kitz and Wengen and had shown impressive confidence and speed.

THE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS Innerhofer throws himself away After the postponement for the wind on Monday a sunny day with flat calm. Shivering immediately for the fall of Dominik Schwaiger, the German, who came down with bib number 2, badly calibrated a change of direction, disuniting and ended up against the nets. Bad blow, he is rescued with the stretcher. Instead, Christof Innerhofer’s race lasts a few seconds, he commits a serious error of judgment and exits after a few doors. Too bad because the Italian veteran, silver in Sochi, had arrived in China full of hope, looking for redemption after a long period of difficulty, and was also in good shape. At 37 he was probably the last call of the five circles, even if the French Clarey proves that everything is possible.

Paris, what an effort A first part on high levels is not enough for Dominik Paris, the best Italian downhill skier gets lost starting from the third intermediate, confirming the difficulties of a season in which he struggles to find himself. He never found the right feeling on The Rock, but more generally this year he also suffered on his favorite hunting grounds, like Kitzbuehel. I tried them all, I gave what I had but it wasn’t enough. He stopped three tenths from the leaders. At 32, the giant from Val d’Ultimo will try to make up for himself in the super-G already tomorrow (Tuesday 8 February), a specialty that has not given him satisfaction lately. I was hoping until the end for not being able to get the result. I did my best, giving it my all, to look better in the videos where I could have passed cleaner. He paid a heavy delay in the central part: I made a small mistake that I didn’t think was costing me so dear. a somewhat strange track, in recent years Feuz has been one of the best downhillers, managing to win on different tracks proving to be the most complete. I ski with more strength, I am more dynamic but on some snows it does not perform.

Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Corriere newsletter. Every day, the latest news of Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here