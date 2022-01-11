beat Vlhova, who wins the slalom cup

The American writes triumph n ° 47 in slalom climbing back in a thrilling night race. Another podium for Duerr, just ahead of Rast and Mair, ex aequo fourth. For Anita Gulli 23rd place and best placement in career.

A champion response, in the night of the stars, just over 48 hours after that bitter fork of Kranjska Gora.

Mikaela Shiffrin takes everything back, triumphing in a historic night race in Schladming, for the first of the women’s circuit in the great classic of the men’s World Cup, albeit “only” for a recovery after the cancellation of Flachau due to the Covid situation. The umpteenth slalom duel with Petra Vlhova, this time, is resolved in favor of the American, who comes back from fifth place, 42 cents from her eternal rival, of a first run in the shade.

The queen of the slalom in the second is not perfect, but enough to burn the Slovakian by 15 cents, very disappointed at the finish line (while Mikaela bursts into tears), but still the arithmetically winner of her second specialty World Cup after that of 2020, as well with two races to go.

And they are 47 triumphs in a single discipline for Shiffrin, or +1 compared to Ingemar Stenmark’s 46 in giant, up to this season absolute record holder in this ranking. Not to mention the 73 overall victories (4 seasonal, second in slalom), the 116 podiums and the strengthened leadership in the general (now Vlhova is at -55, Goggia at -309 pt), although in the speed races in January we could see Mikaela perhaps only in Cortina (but his presence is not certain even on the Olympia delle Tofane, where he has always done very well), with a view to Olympic preparation.

Behind the two queens there is the usual void, with Lena Duerr taking the third podium of the season between the tight posts, saving 3rd place (93 cents from Shiffrin, the German was second at + 0 “27 from Vlhova after the 1st heat) for only 12 cents against Camille Rast and Chiara Mair, fourth ex aequo and both at the best result of their careers, a fabulous result in particular for the very young Swiss who has just returned from positivity at Covid.

Best placement ever also for an increasingly convincing Leona Popovic, sixth, and for Amelia Smart ninth (among them Holtmann and St-Germain in comeback), even if Canada eats its hands for the fork of Ali Nullmeyer, fantastic third after the 1 ^ equal of Wendy Holdener, also out in the decisive heat.

Katharina Liensberger also made a sensational mistake in the second, very far away when at least a third place would have been feasible, while Italy gives itself at least one placement in points after zero in Kranjska Gora. Anita Gulli takes care of it, 23rd after the great 21st time trial of the 1st heat (with bib 53): the Turin-born suffers in the second, but uses some exits to still get the best result in CdM, after the 28th one year ago in Flachau, always in a night.

Difficult to be enough for an Olympic call-up, but with the large contingent of the women’s sector, the presence of the Turin woman in Beijing is far from ruling out.

Meanwhile, the World Cup will restart on Thursday with the first test towards the descent scheduled for Saturday on the snows of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, with speed (and Sofia Goggia leading the blue) returning as protagonist with the super-g to complete the weekend Austrian Sunday.

FEMALE SLALOM – SCHLADMING

1st Mikaela Shiffrin in 1’32 ”66

2nd Petra Vlhova + 0 “15

3rd Lena Duerr + 0 “93

4th Camille Rast + 1 ”05

4th Chiara Mair + 1 ”05

6th Leona Popovic + 1 ”37

7th Mina Fuerst Holtmann + 1 ”50

8th Laurence St-Germain + 1 ”51

9th Amelia Smart + 1 ”68

10th Maria Therese Tviberg + 1 ”72

23rd Anita Gulli + 2 “98

DNQ Lara Della Mea

DNQ Sophie Mathiou

DNQ Vera Tschurtschenthaler

DNF1 Marta Rossetti