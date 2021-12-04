“Beaten by his mother and his partner”

Beaten up to death from the mother and her partner just 5 years. AND Lucio Abel Dupuy, a five-year-old Argentine boy killed in the province of La Pampa: a story he has shaken Argentina. On November 26, the child was taken by his mother Magdalena Expósito Valenti, 24, and his girlfriend Abigail Páez, 27, to the Regional Medical Unit of Atuel, where staff sanitary tried to revive him, given the severity of its conditions. There, given the serious conditions of the minor, it was decided to transfer it in an other medical Center, where Lucio arrived in agony.

The autopsy revealed that the little one is deceased because of “Multiple wounds” and “internal bleeding” and that he also had different wounds date, including burns due to cigarette and bites. It was also reported that Lucio had recently undergone a hit, probably a kick, which he had compromise one hip, one buttock and one leg. According to La Voz, the child’s medical history indicates that between December 2020 and March 2021 he entered several health centers with fractures And beatings on five occasions. In addition, the forensic examination revealed that the child was a victim of sexual abuse «Recent and also of old date», according to the channel Todo Noticias.

For his part, Christian Dupuy, the victim’s father, confirmed that he has a dispute with his ex-partner for custody of the child, and claimed that despite his own insistence the judge granted this right to the mother. Dupuy assured that he is not a knowledge of continuos mistreatment to which his son was subjected. «Justice has never listened to me, it has always favored the mother, no matter how many lawyers and mediations I have done, ”the young man said in a post on his Facebook account. «Forgive me, my son, I did not arrive in time […] I love you. Excuse me“, he added.

Both the mother of the minor and the fiancée are in custody: the former is accused of homocide aggravated by the constraint of relationship and the second of murder. Both are held in San Luis. According to the El Chorrillero portal, Magdalena Expósito Valenti and Abigail Páez are isolated and separated from the rest of the inmates, to avoid attacks after receiving threats.

The murder of Lucio aroused indignation of the residents locals, that have manifested in the city of Santa Rosa. When i protesters reached the gates of the Sixth Police Station in the capital of La Pampa, the riots began: at least three patrol vehicles were set on fire and stones were thrown at the building. Another one mobilization to ask for justice for the crime was held in front of Unit 1 of the Penitentiary Service, where the accused are detained.

