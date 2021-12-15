Beaten up and killed in front of his daughter while hanging Christmas lights in the garden

Jose Tellez, a 49-year-old American from Chicago, was placing the usual Christmas lights on a hedge in his backyard with his 14-year-old daughter when he was killed.

Beaten up by strangers e killed in front of his 14-year-old daughter while he hung the Christmas lights in the garden outside the house, so he was brutally killed Jose Tellez, 49 years old from the United States resident of Chicago, Illinois. According to what was reconstructed, so far, the man was placing the usual Christmas lights on a hedge in his home garden in Gage Park popular neighborhood in the southwest of the city, when he was attacked. It was early Saturday night when at least two strangers approached and they started beating him savagely by hitting him with blunt objects on the head until he was lifeless and bleeding on the ground.

All this took place under the terrified eyes of the youngest daughter of the man who was not far away and could not help but sound the alarm screaming and asking for help. When the first aid arrived on the spot, however, the man was already in very serious condition. The paramedics rushed him to the hospital but every effort to save him proved unsuccessful the forty-nine died a few hours later. One of the first to help him was the neighbor who heard his daughter’s screams and ran out. “The little girl was screaming ‘My father, my father is injured’. There was a lot of blood. I told her to get a blanket to put on her head,” the man told local newspapers. Jose Tellez died shortly after amidst the agony of relatives and friends. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Tellez’s death is the result of multiple skull injuries.

The 49-year-old, originally from Mexico, had been in the United States for several years where he had built a family: he leaves behind a wife and three children. The police immediately began investigating the case but for now no one has been arrested or identified. Witnesses spoke of two men around 20-30 years old, investigators are focusing on the motive behind the heinous murder that for the moment remains unclear.