Beaten with kicks and punches to steal his cell phone, thirty-six in the hospital

Assaulted and beaten for cell phone robbing. It happened in Ribera and the victim is a thirty-six year old, unemployed, of Moroccan nationality, who has been living in the city of oranges for some time.

The immigrant ended up in the hospital. He has suffered various traumas, but is not – fortunately for him – in danger of life. Everything that happened last night in a central area of ​​the city. Someone, without being seen, let alone heard, managed to sneak inside the building where the immigrant lives in a cellar. He probably knew the habits of the thirty-six year old. He surprised him, threatened him and managed to get all the money he had handed over. The migrant – perhaps because he resisted – was hit with violence: slaps, punches and kicks.

At this point, the criminal managed to take away only the mobile phone of the unemployed Moroccan. When the alarm was triggered, the local police from the local lieutenancy rushed to the scene. The carabinieri first facilitated the rescue, through a 118 ambulance, of the injured person and then, of course, started investigations to try to identify the attacker-robber.