Beating in the Latino, Industriales subdued Matanzas – SwingComplete

By Gian Franco Gil

In a clash that lasted about five hours, in which there were several expulsions and the power went out in the stadium three times, The Havana Industriales defeated the Matanzas Crocodiles 11×7. The victory went to the account of Andy Vargas (3-0). Meanwhile, Armando Dueñas suffered defeat, the second with a victory so far in the campaign.

An error in the upper part of the first inning opened the doors of the plate for Aníbal Medina, to place the advantage early on the scoreboard, before the shipments of the blue starter, Pedro Álvarez. For their part, those at home responded in a big way. Two homers, first by Sandy Menocal and then by Yasiel Santoya, put four touchdowns on the scoreboard for the Lions.

The clash remained with a similar score until the beginning of the fifth episode. Armando Ferrer’s pupils took advantage of Álvarez’s lack of control and the defensive errors of the blue ship, to put the scoreboard with a minimum difference. Likewise, the people from the capital were patient in the batting cage, received four walks and took off the game at 6×3.

The visitors continued to be aggressive on offense, and with a couple of runs in the sixth and seventh innings of the game momentarily controlled. The big inning for the giraldillos was the seventh, with five runs to definitively open the clash. A couple of key trailers by Walter Pacheco (as an emergent) and Andrés Hernández guaranteed the blue success.

Meanwhile, in that inning, first, Jorge Niebla expelled Guillermo Carmona for discussing a count, and then he did the same with Armando Dueñas and Ferrer, for alleged verbal attacks. The game lasted so long, because on three occasions the Coloso del Cerro was completely in the dark.

On offense, Sandy Menocal stood out for the Lions, with an undisputed in three shifts, two runs scored and a trio of teammates driven. Similarly, Yasiel Santoya reached three games shooting home runs. For the Matanzas troop, Ariel Sánchez, with a couple of hits and the same number of RBIs six times at bat, took the lead.