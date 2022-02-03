Beating on the current account: who pays the most

As announced in recent weeks, the costs of current accounts, specifically, we are talking about those with operations at the counter, which recorded a growth of + 21%. On the other hand, expenses relating to current accounts with online operations fell, which reported a decrease of -22%.

The Bank of Italy itself, in one of its latest surveys, had reported a similar situation, explaining that at the moment a bank account costs on average about 90.2 euros per year, while one opened online only 21.4 euros. Online current accounts therefore stand out as the most advantageous.

In the course of its own investigation, the portal Facile.it confirms the trend. During the study, the ICC was examined, ie an indicator of the overall costs, of the current accounts offered by six leading banking institutions. The figure was then compared with the values ​​available for six other customer profiles in October 2020. The result was that those accounts with operations at the counter, costs have risen, and for all types of customers: they range from + 2% for retirees with low operations (we are talking about about 124 operations) up to + 21% for families with operations average (228 operations per year).

The same cannot be said for the online checking accounts, for which costs are always decreasing, especially for those customers who have low operations. For young people we speak of a – 15%, while for retirees with low levels of activity it is even up to – 22%.

“ A general dynamic is evident in which credit institutions try to push customers to go online by raising the costs for over the counter transactions. For example, fees for branch operations such as wire transfers or costs for withdrawing cash increase, which for some banks have become paid if below a certain amount (usually 100 euros) “, is the consideration of the experts Facile.it.

According to analysts of the online portal, the same lenders, with the purpose of incentivize the online checking account are offering discounted rates. There are, for example, promotions aimed at customers under the age of 30 or 35, such as discounts on the fixed fee, credit card or the cost of wire transfers. Not only. Among the offers, there are also accounts with zero rent for all customer groups, which go to reward those who carry out fewer transactions.