Beats Fit Pro spotted in Kim Kardashian’s ears

As has already happened for countless Beats products, the latest novelty yet to be announced is spotted in the ears of sports champions and public figures: this is the turn of the Beats Fit Pro on display worn by Kim Kardashian.

Even for those who do not particularly like the sighting of unpublished stars and gadgets, it should be noted that this is the first live image of the new high-end earphones, with noise cancellation expected to arrive in the week of November 1st. In fact, we remind you that in the past few days Beats Fit Pro renderings and details have been identified within iOS 15.1 beta.

Basically, the now traditional roadmap for the Beats news is repeated for these earphones: first the sighting in the code, then the appearances in the ears of the stars and after a few days the official announcement, to end with the marketing. Beats’ strategy contributed substantially to the brand’s success from the very early stages, years before Apple’s acquisition in 2014.

The Beats Fit Pro aesthetic closely resembles that of Beats Studio Buds that macitynet reviewed here, with the addition of a flap to improve stability inside the earcup: The model worn by Kim Kardashian is in purple color : black, gray and white will also arrive. For more details and technical specifications on the new upcoming model, we refer readers to this article.

It is practically certain that in the coming days the sightings on social networks of Beats Fit Pro worn by stars will increase, a marketing marathon that should end with the expected launch in the first week of November.

Always remaining among the news and audio accessories in the Apple universe, we remind you that the Cupertino multinational has presented the new third generation AirPods coming soon. On the macitynet page you will find the comparison between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro to help you choose which one is worth buying.