Beats x Kim Kardashian, the partnership we didn’t necessarily expect

Beats and Kim Kardashian have just announced their partnership by offering three new colors for the Beats Fit Pro.

To everyone’s surprise, Beats has just announced its new partnership and it is not just any partnership since it is about Kim Kardashian all the same. As a reminder, Beats is Apple behind, and across the world, Beats remains a very strong brand in the world of mainstream music.

Also, the collection Beats x Kim will be available for sale from August 16 on the Apple site, which has created a dedicated page for the occasion, which shows the importance of this partnership for the Cupertino company. We can of course find the partnership in store from August 17th.

Simply put, the Beats x Kim collection is Kim Kardashian’s signature on the Beats Fit Pro. There are three new neutral colors: Moon (pale), Dunes (medium) and Earth (dark). If on the technological side, there are no differences with the standard model, these new colors have the advantage of better integrating with the styles of the users.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that you have to wear brightly colored headphones to stand out,” Kim Kardashian said. “This collaboration is unique because it offers the possibility of creating an understated or extremely assertive look, which corresponds to the Beats brand that encourages difference”. Kim brought her trademark minimalist style to the first-ever collection created on the Beats Fit Pro, said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services. “We’re thrilled to bring Beats’ most innovative headphones in an all-new, beautiful color palette to music fans and fashion lovers. »

The Beats Fit Pro

For those who have not followed everything in the Beats universe, the Beats Fit Pro are obviously intended above all for rather sporty use. On the other hand, on the technology side, the Fit Pro are none other than AirPods Pro but with better sound and a design that will stay better in the ears of users. In all cases, we find the same function to operate as the AirPods Pro but also the same technologies such as spatial sound, tracking of the user’s head, active noise cancellation from Apple, the Apple H1 chip and Apple’s Transparency mode.

With an announced autonomy of 6 hours, the case offers up to three additional charges, all with active noise cancellation activated. The Beats Fit Pro also offers fast charging where 5 minutes of charging gives one hour of battery life. And icing on the cake, there’s USB-C and it’s Android compatible and there’s even an Android app to control it all.

Pricing and Availability

Count 229.95 euros on the Apple site on August 16, 2022 and from August 17, 2022 in limited quantities in certain Apple Stores such as the Champs-Elysées and at certain retailers such as Galeries Lafayettes.