Beaugrand and Potter play it out in the Pontevedra Grand Final





A new athlete will be crowned world champion this year Triathlon World Series Grand Final In Pontevedra.

The battle for the title has been intense since the start of the season in Abu Dhabi and has passed through various venues such as Yokohama, Cagliari, Montreal, Hamburg, Sunderland and test events in Paris. Now, everything will be decided in Galician land.

fight for the title

There are two athletes standing in the fight for the world title: cassandre beaugrand from france and beth potter From Great Britain.

They both know the title depends on winning another gold medal in Spain. Potter has been particularly strong this year, adding a third gold medal to her 2023 collection at the Paris Test event.

Beaugrand, for his part, was lethal in Hamburg and will try to do what is needed in Pontevedra.

The points difference between Beaugrand and Potter is very small, only 32.07 points, which makes the competition very close.

We also need to take into account athletes like triathletes emma lombardi Third in the rankings and 363 points behind Potter, Taylor Spivey summer rapaport one of two Rosa Maria Tapia Vidal.

jean lehair Showed great performance and Sophie Coldwell Apart from the leaders, she is the only woman who has won this year.

Katie Zafres And Gwen Jorgensen He has been back on the circuit this year with very good results and will be one to keep in mind for the races.

check Current Rankings for 2023 World Series

Post athlete Country Full Stop 1 cassandre beaugrand FRA 3341.45 2 beth potter GBR 3309.38 3 emma lombardi FRA 2946.16 4 Taylor Spivey Use 2836.90 5 summer rapaport Use 2357.47

from Spain Among Spanish athletes, the focus has been Miriam Casillas, noelia juan, Anna Godoy, Marta Pintanel And Sara Guerrero,

Although they may not be favorites to win the world title, they have all put in solid performances throughout the season and could spring a surprise on home soil.

Without a doubt, the Grand Final in Pontevedra will be an opportunity for these Spanish athletes to show what they are made of and perhaps, who knows, achieve a performance that will go down in the history of Spanish triathlon.

Circuit

The circuit is of Olympic distance, consisting of a 1500 meter swim, 8 laps of 5 km on bicycle and 4 laps of 2.5 km on foot through the old town.

It’s the type of circuit that Beaugrand and Potter have liked this year, but everything could change with the unpredictable weather in Galicia and the pressure of the title at stake.

Schedules and where to watch it stay

Full coverage of the event will be on triathlonlive.tv and RTVE (women) from 4:30pm CEST on Sunday, 24 September.

The men’s competition will be held a day earlier, on Saturday the 23rd, with the U23s at 2:20pm and the Elite competition at 5:20pm. you can follow live RTVE Play (Male)