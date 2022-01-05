Beautiful actors born in January, from Bradley Cooper to Patrick Dempsey iO Donna

B.uon birthday Bradley Cooper, the first “beautiful of the year” to celebrate his birthday today, January 5th. THEStarting the new year with a flourish can be very simple, just scroll the list of actors born in January, among which some of the most beloved names of showbiz stand out, known not only for their skill on the set but also for their charm and sex appeal.

And to open the celebrations is the actor of A Star is Born And The positive side which in 2022 blows 47 candles.

January Born Beautiful: Happy birthday to Bradley Cooper, 47 years of sex appeal

The first to celebrate is Bradley Cooper, 47 years old on January 5th, just one day before ex-partner Irina Shayk. Distinguishing features: full of charm, thanks to the icy eyes and the neglected fake look of a lived-in man, which gives him an intriguing allure.

Hair and beard are the elements Cooper plays the most on, alternating moments of sober elegance, characterized by short and medium lengths, to “wild seasons” where it is possible to find the Sagittarius Ascendant, never satisfied experimenter, even on the beauty front.

The “children” of January 13: Orlando Bloom, Patrick Dempsey, Liam Hesmworth

13 is a lucky number, at least so they say, and with the likes of Orlando Bloom, Patrick Dempsey and Liam Hemsworth, all born on this day, the hypothesis becomes certain.

Orlando Bloom, 45 years of quick change

Orlando Bloom celebrates 45 years, famous for so many roles, from Legolas de The Lord of the Rings And The Hobbit, in Paris, in Troy, up to Will Turner ne The Pirates of the Caribbean, just to name the most famous.

And many of his own beauty look, over the years, they have been legacy of sets: shoulder-length hair inherited from Troy, to the tail flaunted in 2005 at the Venice Film Festival, in times when the fashion of bun in the masculine among Hollywood actors was still a long way off.

Natural curly, today Orlando prefers a shorter cut, but over the years there has been no shortage of charms like the platinum blonde tint sported in 2016.

Patrick Dempsey, “Doctor Strangelove” goes 56

I am instead 56 candles on the cake Patrick Dempsey, known to the general public especially for the role of “Doctor Strangelove”, aka Derek Shepherd, in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Disarming smile and crystal clear eyes, Dempsey also has another weapon in his favor, her hair thick and graying. A new Samson with a charm that resides in the hair. He knows it well wife make-up artist Jillian Fink, who in full lockdown used it as model to teach followers how to cover gray hair.

Patrick, like many fellow actors, is not extraneous to the world of beauty, and is also happy to lend himself when it comes to skincare: in the last video made with Jillian she is pampered with eye patches and rollerballs, a true beauty addicted. The reason is more than good, to promote Fyfe, her beauty app. After a crisis that brought them close to divorce, love is back strong and today beauty is a family affair.

Liam Hemsworth, the charm of the antipodes

It accomplishes 32 years old Liam Hemsworth, born in 1990, which became famous for his role as Gale Hawthorne in Hunger Games (and for the troubled love affair with Miley Cyrus). It’s been a long time since, very young and immature, he made his debut in the Australian TV series Neighbors. Today Liam is betting everything on the beard, which gives him a more adult air, and on wild hair. The red carpets are far away for now, better freedom (of style and life).

Christian Bale, one of the most transforming actors

The beard also pleases the British actor Christian Bale, which made it a real sign of recognition.

Born in 1974, famous for his ability to enter body and soul into the characters he plays, putting his body to the test, he recently appeared in a photo shoot with a grooming much more essential than usual, who intends to change style?

Justin Timberlake’s 41 years

He certainly remains faithful to his actor and singer Justin Timberlake, that on January 31 makes a round figure by turning off 41 candles. Justin is divided equally between beard and hairless face, while his hair is short to keep i at bay natural curls.

For those who do not remember him at the beginning, the photos speak, the last one shared on Instagram: since then, little has changed. The actors born in January they seem to be particularly lucky in this respect. Maybe the month of birth really has its weight …

