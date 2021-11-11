«Beautiful and damned», a timeless film: River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves

“A city to rediscover, my city”. Chiara Caselli and Bologna. «A bond that is always very strong, I was born and raised here and my family still lives here, every time I come back I feel that I could be fine living too. I am deeply Bolognese, I have not lost my cadence, I just have to get to know it in its most current form because I left, in Rome, in the early 90s, in another era, that of when I was a girl ». Chiara Caselli will perhaps also talk about this intimate side of her at the Bellinzona cinema when, at 8.30 pm, she will talk with director Germano Maccioni to present the film that launched her as a young star in the world of cinema, Van Gus Sant’s “Beautiful and damned”, with River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves. “It’s amazing that 30 years have passed, but the film hasn’t aged, it’s still beautiful and important.”





Unique experience A special experience, with many protagonists all young and different nominations. “I worked with joy and lightness, for me, but not only, it was a beautiful game: we thought we were doing well and having fun. Gus was on the second film, he worked as someone who has a wonderful new toy, he searched for his language, he listened to everyone, even me. A climate of total cohesion ». The professional following is known and supported by successes and prestigious directions: Antonioni, Cavani, Bechis, Argento, Van Dormael up to the fellow citizen Pupi Avati.Chiara, now a woman but always with that aura of a restless and disturbing girl, could speak for days about her cinematographic past (and in December he will be back on the set), whose opening is in via San Mamolo. «Where I took acting lessons at Emanuele Montagna’s Scuola dei Colli. I happened to be there by chance, I didn’t dream of being an actress, I was a girl from the Fermi high school, from a family very attentive to studying: at the time I was very closed and finding myself there was a real liberation. However, I happened in a special year, with me there were also Sergio Romano and Marcello Fois ».

The success She was immediately noticed and there was the first film with Maselli. «So I lived Bologna as a controlled teenager. I recognize it, sure, but I don’t know it. I find it in pieces. Like the Mast, a beautiful project. I can’t wait to visit the exhibitions of the Biennale ». Have you got an idea of ​​what Bologna has become? “I have feelings. Like that after a period of fogging, in recent years it has regained so much energy, it has awakened. Outside, the reputation of Bologna is always very high, for the quality of life, for the welfare, for the commitment: the Sardines could only materialize in Piazza Maggiore ». Everything changes, even the profile of Caselli who is not only an actress and director (her shorts always awarded), but for some years she has also been a photographer: exhibitions in Italy with the curatorship of Sgarbi, abroad and at the Venice Biennale, project works including installations and videos. A little known aspect and not too much told by the artist. “I’ve always been very secluded. Now I am learning to work on multiple floors, cinema and photography. I would like to get in touch with Mambo, a beautiful space ». Another possible return, public. “After the show at the Oratorio dei Filippini with the lyrics by Tonino Guerra a few years ago or the one at the Arena, the theater where my mother took me as a child, where I took my work of my Molly Bloom”. The last recent Bolognese thread has tightened it with Pupi Avati. «A beautiful meeting, he knew I was born here, we met years ago at the Bari Festival and we ended up working together. Between us there is a basic affection ». As with his Bologna, which now awaits him.