beautiful and natural with Drew Barrymore

A photo of Cameron Diaz And Drew Barrymore, the stars of Charlie’s Angels, caused a sensation. The two actresses were praised and admired for being “simply” themselves on social media, a world in which sincere and authentic beauty often goes unnoticed. But what struck their followers in particular was the failure to use filters to camouflage the signs of aging on the face.

In reality the two women are always a lot natural on their profiles, but in this photo they were particularly appreciated, there were many positive comments: “I love this, beauty without filters”, “It is so beautiful to age gracefully, without plastic surgery”. Another comment was: “I can only thank you for not editing the photo excessively”.

There is actually a reason why the two women did not resort to filters. The Californian actress Cameron Diaz she was burned from her last experience with botox and said she regretted using it. She claimed that she had changed her face so much that she would have preferred not to have resorted to it, letting her skin take its course, as is natural. Drew seems to agree.

The two women have had a very important past as actresses. Cameron Diaz is an American entrepreneur, writer, film producer, former actress and model, who has become internationally recognized with success Everyone’s crazy about Mary and for the film The Mask – From zero to myth. Over the course of his career he has received 4 Golden Globe nominations, one BAFTA Award and three Screen Actors Guild nominations. While Drew Barrymore is an American actress, film producer, director and television host. She won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a mini-series.