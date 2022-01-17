Beautiful and ugly, how many actors, not enough – or too much

Lately Andrew Garfield he recalled one of his biggest professional disappointments, and perhaps not only, linked to an audition in 2006 for a film that had haunted him because he was convinced it could be fundamental for his career to come. “You’re not nice enough”, was the reason for the rejection, as revealed a few days ago, but the former Amazing Spider-Man (today on Netflix with Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!) was not the only one to live such a paradoxical experience. In the list of actors and actresses rated not enough – or too – cute in fact, from Hollywood we find names that you really wouldn’t expect …

Starting with those of Kate Beckinsale and Meryl Streep. La Selene of Underworld had risked not participating in the Pearl Harbor 2001 because she was deemed less attractive than what Michael Bay wanted her Evelyn (the actress “She wasn’t blonde and her boobs were no bigger than her head”), and therefore forced to a strict diet. While the splendid winner of three Oscars was even defined “Too bad” by Dino De Laurentiis, who for his King Kong Jessica Lange preferred her.

Experiences similar to those of Mark Webber (Young love, Hollywood Ending), which was heard “Degraded” after being rejected at the Stumptown pilot audition, e Aidan Turner (Leonardo, The Hobbit), which we may never have seen in his Poldark. But above all of Minnie Driver, not very “hot” for the Skylar of Will Hunting – Rebel genius. It was the same actress who later revealed how it was Harvey Weinstein to define it in this way, fortunately without influencing the choice of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Gus Van Sant, who fought to have it with them.

The problems of Hugh Grant and a rich group of actresses much loved by fans, also for their beauty, considered “too” for roles that needed less performers “Flashy”, at least according to directors and producers. In the case of the former, it was Richard Curtis who attempted to obstruct “By any means in its power” his participation in the cult Four weddings and a funeral, but also Jennifer Lawrence (which aimed at dark circles, fatigue and the absence of makeup to be in A cold winter of 2010), Jessica Biel (the “sexiest” of 2005) or Scarlett Johansson (which after a flawless audition was rejected by David Fincher for Millennium) have been through it.

“They didn’t want to see me, they thought my image was too glam”, he said Emmy Rossum talking about the casting of Shameless, more or less like Melissa De Sousa than at the auditions of Hustle & Flow – The color of music she was forced to beg to be heard, but Paula Jai ​​Parker was later preferred. Alison Brie auditioned for Glow in overalls and with her hair tied to prove herself “Less conventional”, and even Keira Knightley she had to struggle to convince Joe Wright, disappointed to find her “nice” in their meeting before his Pride and Prejudice of 2005.